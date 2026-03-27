Cub Scout Day Camp

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Use this option to pay online via credit card
Use this option to have payment deducted from your Scout Account or pay via cash/check by 4/9.
Use this option to pay online via credit card after 3/31
Use this option to have payment deducted from your Scout Account or pay via cash/check by 5/21.
Use this option to pay online via credit card
Use this option to pay via cash or check by 4/9
Use this option to pay online via credit card after 3/31
Use this option to pay via cash or check by 5/21
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