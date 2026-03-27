Cub Scout Pack 589

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 589

About this event

Cub Scout Day Camp

8598 Potomac Ave

Sebastian, FL 32958, USA

Scout Attending
$165
Available until Mar 31

Use this option to pay online via credit card

Scout Attending
Free
Available until Mar 31

Use this option to have payment deducted from your Scout Account or pay via cash/check by 4/9.

Scout Attending
$185

Use this option to pay online via credit card after 3/31

Scout Attending
Free

Use this option to have payment deducted from your Scout Account or pay via cash/check by 5/21.

Leader Volunteer
$25
Available until Mar 31

Use this option to pay online via credit card

Leader Volunteer
Free
Available until Mar 31

Use this option to pay via cash or check by 4/9

Leader Volunteer
$30

Use this option to pay online via credit card after 3/31

Leader Volunteer
$30

Use this option to pay via cash or check by 5/21

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 589

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!