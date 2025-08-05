Cub Scout Dues 2025-2026 (Registered Leaders Scouts)

Braxton Backstrom (Fall 2025)
$10

Fall 2025 and then off to the Troop.

Congratulations.

Bronson Baltierra Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below )

Bronson Baltierra Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Paisley Bentrum October 2025
$15

August and September were covered by leader fees.

$5.00 discount each child for October

Equals the $90

thank you


Paisley Bentrum November 2025
$20

Due 11/15


Paisley Bentrum December 2025
$20

Due 12/15


Sophia Bentrum October 2025
$15

August and September were covered by leader fees.

$5.00 discount each child for October

Equals the $90

thank you


Sophia Bentrum November 2025
$20

Due 11/15


Sophia Bentrum December 2025
$20

Due 12/15


David Cortney YEAR
$200

Fall and Spring 2025-2026

(as per parent request to be billed for full year and not season)

Michael Cortney YEAR
$200

Fall and Spring 2025-2026

(as per parent request to be billed for full year and not season)

Maxwell Harrigan Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below)

Maxwell Harrigan Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Hannah Hutcheson Fall 2025
$55

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below )

Hannah Hutcheson Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Walker Hutcheson Fall 2025
$55

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below )

Walker Hutcheson Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Elliot McAllister Fall 2025
$10

Due August 2025 with leader discount

Elliot McAllister Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Clifton Pegan Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 and then off to the Troop.

Congratulations.

Jackson Rausch Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below )

Jackson Rausch Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

Luke Robertson Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 and then off to the Troop.

Congratulations.

Jacob Robinson YEAR
$20

Two Parent Discount

Jonah Weller Fall 2025
$10

Fall 2025 (Spring Dues not due till January but listed below )

Jonah Weller Spring 2026
$100

Due January 2026, can also be made in monthly payments. (please email or text to request in January)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing