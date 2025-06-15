Cub Scout Family Camp Payment

Join us for 2 days of Family Camp at Camp Fife in Collinston! noon on Thursday , Jun 19 - noon on Sat, Jun 21
Parent or older sibling
$23
Other Adults
$23
Please NOTE: All adults who are not Parents of an attending Cub Scout must take the online SAFEGuarding Youth course, register as an adult leader with Scouting America and pay the Scouting America fees.
