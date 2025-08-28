Kiwanis Club Of John Chapman Foundation

Kiwanis Club Of John Chapman Foundation

Cub Scout Pack 3460

Yellow Popping Corn item
Yellow Popping Corn
$15

America's healthiest snack food in a resealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you're craving.

Classic Caramel Corn item
Classic Caramel Corn
$15

Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can't forget.

Butter Microwave (15 Pack) item
Butter Microwave (15 Pack)
$25

Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats.

Kettle Corn Microwave (15 Pack) item
Kettle Corn Microwave (15 Pack)
$25

Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 trans fats.

Milk Chocolaty Pretzels item
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels
$30

If you like sweet and salty flavors then you'll love these chocolaty covered pretzels.

Cheddar Cheese item
Cheddar Cheese
$20

Made with real cheddar cheese. Each freshly popped kernel is a savory blend of cheeses that will keep you coming back for more.

Caramel Sea Salt item
Caramel Sea Salt
$25

Caramel Corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.

Trail Mix item
Trail Mix
$20

This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.

Sea Salt Splash item
Sea Salt Splash
$25

Caramel Popcorn dunked in dark fudge and sprinkled with a splash of sea salt. If you have never tried this combination, you don't know what you're missing.

Cheese Lovers item
Cheese Lovers
$50

Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lover's appetite.

Military Donation 30 item
Military Donation 30
$30

Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veteran's organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.

Military Donation 50 item
Military Donation 50
$50

Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veteran's organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.

Military Donation Custom item
Military Donation Custom
$1

Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veteran's organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery.

