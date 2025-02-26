form_archived

Cub Scout Pack 143's Pinewood Derby Garage

Pinewood Derby Car kit item
Pinewood Derby Car kit
$7
Your choice of a full kit with wheels, axles, and an uncut block, or a pre-cut wedge (wheels and axels are sold separately)
Derby Wheels and axels item
Derby Wheels and axels
$3
Customize your car with your choice of Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Pink, Orange, or Glow-in-the-dark wheels.
Weights item
Weights
$6
Maximize your car's weight! Remember all cars have a max weight of 5oz, and weight is key to maximizing your car's speed. Available are Round, Tapered, Straight, and Stick-on weights. Pick which weight works best for you.
Graphite item
Graphite
$5
Reduce your car's wheel friction and get more speed by applying graphite to your car's wheels.

