Cub Scout Pack 143

Offered by

Cub Scout Pack 143

About this shop

Cub Scout Pack 143's Pinewood Derby Shop 2026

Pinewood Derby Car kit item
Pinewood Derby Car kit
$7

Your choice of a full kit with wheels, axles, and an uncut block, or a pre-cut wedge (wheels and axels are sold separately)

Derby Wheels and axels item
Derby Wheels and axels
$3

Customize your car with your choice of Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Pink, Orange, or Glow-in-the-dark wheels.

Weights item
Weights
$6

Maximize your car's weight! Remember all cars have a max weight of 5oz, and weight is key to maximizing your car's speed. Available are Round, Tapered, Straight, and Stick-on weights. Pick which weight works best for you.

Graphite item
Graphite
$5

Reduce your car's wheel friction and get more speed by applying graphite to your car's wheels.

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