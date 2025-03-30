Pack 24's Online Outpost - Dues

The annual dues cover essential program costs, including activity supplies, badges, awards, and special events throughout the year. These dues ensure that every Scout can participate in all activities and benefits provided by the Pack.
Program Year: September through August
The annual dues cover essential program costs, including activity supplies, badges, awards, and special events throughout the year. These dues ensure that every Scout can participate in all activities and benefits provided by the Pack.
Program Year: September through August
Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 24
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!