Cub Scout Pack 296's Shop

Yellow Popping Corn
Yellow Popping Corn
$10

America's healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure Tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you're craving.
Net Wt. 2 lbs

Classic Caramel Corn
Classic Caramel Corn
$10

Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can't forget.
Net Wt. 8 oz.

Butter Microwave (15 Pack)
Butter Microwave (15 Pack)
$20

Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.

Kettle Corn Microwave (15 Pack)
Kettle Corn Microwave (15 Pack)
$20

Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 grams of trans fats.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.

Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
$20

Made with real cheddar cheese.  Each freshly popped kernel is a savory blend of cheeses that will keep you coming back for more.  7 oz.

Caramel Sea Salt (Military Tin)
Caramel Sea Salt (Military Tin)
$25

Carmel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.
Net Wt. 15 oz.

Homemade Peanut Brittle
Homemade Peanut Brittle
$22

Whitley’s famous “Homemade” Peanut Brittle combines crunchy farm-fresh Virginia Peanuts with sweet, crunchy brittle for a marriage made in heaven. 10 oz.

Honey Roasted Virginia Peanuts
Honey Roasted Virginia Peanuts
$21

Unlike others that use artificial flavors, Whitley’s large Honey Roasted Virginia Peanuts are actually made with real honey, sweet sugar, and a dash of salt. 12 oz.

Salted Virginia Peanuts
Salted Virginia Peanuts
$20

The famous “Home Cooked” Virginia Peanut! Crunchy, fresh and distinctive.  One bite and you’ll taste why these peanuts are our most popular selection. 12 oz.

Virginia Trail Mix
Virginia Trail Mix
$25

Teaming with jumbo cashews, extra-large salted peanuts, almonds, candy-coated chocolate gems, and the biggest, plumpest, and sweetest raisins we could find, our trail mix is far superior to all others. 14 oz.

Whit's Party Mix
Whit's Party Mix
$25

This tasty snack mix has the perfect combination of sweet and spicy.  Enjoy the flavorful blend of hot Cajun sticks, almonds, smoky habanero chili lime peanuts, honey-roasted sesame sticks, pumpkin seeds, butter toffee peanuts, toasted corn nuts, and taco sesame sticks. 10.5 oz.

