Cub Scout Pack 336 WFC Shop

Milk Chocolate with Almonds Bar
$1

Flavor Profile: Creamy milk chocolate with crunchy roasted almonds.'


Texture: Smooth with nutty bursts.


Appeal: Great for those who love a classic chocolate-nut combo. Adds a satisfying crunch and richness.

Milk Chocolate
$1

Flavor Profile: Sweet, creamy, and mellow.


Texture: Silky and melt-in-your-mouth.


Appeal: The most universally loved flavor—perfect for kids, families, and chocolate purists.

Caramel
$1

Flavor Profile: Buttery caramel wrapped in milk chocolate.


Texture: Gooey center with a soft outer shell.


Appeal: Ideal for fans of sweet and chewy treats. A nostalgic favorite.

W.F Crips
$1

Flavor Profile: Milk chocolate with crisped rice.


Texture: Light and crunchy.


Appeal: A playful, snackable bar—great for lunchboxes or quick bites.

Dark Chocolate
$1

Flavor Profile: Rich, slightly bitter, and intense cocoa.


Texture: Firm and smooth.


Appeal: Appeals to more mature palates or those looking for a less sweet option. Often considered a “healthier” indulgence due to higher cocoa content.

Wafer Bar
$1

Flavor Profile: Layers of crispy wafer coated in milk chocolate.


Texture: Light, airy crunch.


Appeal: A fun, snack-style bar—similar to Kit Kat in spirit. Great for sharing or pairing with coffee.

