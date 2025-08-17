Cub Scout Pack 336 WFC Shop

Flavor Profile: Creamy milk chocolate with crunchy roasted almonds.'
Texture: Smooth with nutty bursts.
Appeal: Great for those who love a classic chocolate-nut combo. Adds a satisfying crunch and richness.
Flavor Profile: Sweet, creamy, and mellow.
Texture: Silky and melt-in-your-mouth.
Appeal: The most universally loved flavor—perfect for kids, families, and chocolate purists.
Flavor Profile: Buttery caramel wrapped in milk chocolate.
Texture: Gooey center with a soft outer shell.
Appeal: Ideal for fans of sweet and chewy treats. A nostalgic favorite.
Flavor Profile: Milk chocolate with crisped rice.
Texture: Light and crunchy.
Appeal: A playful, snackable bar—great for lunchboxes or quick bites.
Flavor Profile: Rich, slightly bitter, and intense cocoa.
Texture: Firm and smooth.
Appeal: Appeals to more mature palates or those looking for a less sweet option. Often considered a “healthier” indulgence due to higher cocoa content.
Flavor Profile: Layers of crispy wafer coated in milk chocolate.
Texture: Light, airy crunch.
Appeal: A fun, snack-style bar—similar to Kit Kat in spirit. Great for sharing or pairing with coffee.
