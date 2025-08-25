Offered by

Arrowhead Elementary Parents And Teachers Organization

Cub Scout Pack 348 Popcorn Sale 2025

Yellow popping corn item
Yellow popping corn
$15

America’s healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.

Classic Caramel Corn item
Classic Caramel Corn
$15

Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.

Butter Microwave item
Butter Microwave
$25

Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats

Kettle Corn Microwave item
Kettle Corn Microwave
$25

Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 grams of trans fats.

Trail Mix item
Trail Mix
$25

This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.

Mountain Munch item
Mountain Munch
$25

Classic Caramel Corn mixed with Pecans, Cashews, and Almonds all drizzled in chocolate.

Caramel Sea Salt item
Caramel Sea Salt
$30

Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.

Milk Chocolate Pretzels item
Milk Chocolate Pretzels
$35

If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you’ll love these chocolaty covered pretzels!

Double Butter Microwave item
Double Butter Microwave
$35

Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor. 0 grams of trans fat.

Classic Trio item
Classic Trio
$40

Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat, or enjoy them individually.

Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Butter

Cheese Lovers item
Cheese Lovers
$50

Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lover’s appetite. Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar

Chocolate Lovers item
Chocolate Lovers
$60

Our Chocolate Lovers tin features five sweet treats that you can’t resist! Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Splash

Military Donation item
Military Donation
$30

Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans’ organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery

Add a donation for Arrowhead Elementary Parents And Teachers Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!