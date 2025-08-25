Cub Scout Pack 348 Popcorn Sale 2025

Offered by
America’s healthiest snack food in a re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.
Glazed to perfection with real butter and brown sugar to create a flavor to remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.
Take advantage of this convenient way to enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats
Experience the combination of the sweet, yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime. 0 grams of trans fats.
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts, raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.
Classic Caramel Corn mixed with Pecans, Cashews, and Almonds all drizzled in chocolate.
Caramel corn made with real butter, brown sugar, and the perfect amount of sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty combination will leave you wanting more.
If you like sweet and salty flavors, then you’ll love these chocolaty covered pretzels!
Bring the taste of the theater home with this buttery popcorn snack. Each package is bursting with twice the buttery flavor. 0 grams of trans fat.
Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet and savory, a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix them together for a Chicago style treat, or enjoy them individually.
Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Butter
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese! A combination that will satisfy any cheese lover’s appetite. Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar
Our Chocolate Lovers tin features five sweet treats that you can’t resist! Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Splash
Send the gift of popcorn to our military men and women, their families, and veterans’ organizations. The popcorn will be shipped directly and is not available for local delivery
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!