Cub Scout Pack 64 - Gaithersburg, MD

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Cub Scout Pack 64 - Gaithersburg, MD

About this shop

Cub Scout Pack 64 Online Fundraiser

First aid kit in zipper bag item
First aid kit in zipper bag
$30

A great first aid kit for home or on the go. Always "Be Prepared" with this kit on hand. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, and more.

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Automotive First Aid Kit item
Automotive First Aid Kit
$16

A small kit for storing in your car. Always a good idea to have a kit with you. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, and more.

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Home/Workplace First Aid Kit item
Home/Workplace First Aid Kit
$50

Have a small workplace or want to be prepared at home, this is the kit for you! This ANSI compliant kit comes in a hard plastic case that can be mounted on a wall or just stored on a shelf. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, triangular sling, eye wash liquid, and more.

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Scout First Aid Kit item
Scout First Aid Kit
$19

Scouts are always on the go and we have a kit for those that love to hike or be outdoors. This small kit is perfect for your hiking backpack. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, gauze wrap, bandages, tweezers, scissors, gloves, and more.

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Survival First Aid Kit item
Survival First Aid Kit
$120

The survival First Aid Kit. In addition to first aid supplies for injuries, this kit covers hydration, warmth, and weather protection. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, burn relief, iodine, sunscreen, bandages, gauze pads, butterfly closures, moleskin, gloves, tweezers, digital thermometer, instant cold compress, triangular sling, eye wash liquid, emergency water/food, blanket, and more.

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Pet first aid kit item
Pet first aid kit
$16

Your furry friends can get injured too. Be ready to help them whether it be ticks or cuts with this kit. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, gauze wrap, tweezers, gloves, and more.

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Pink Home First Aid Kit item
Pink Home First Aid Kit
$30

A great first aid kit for home or on the go. Help raise breast cancer awareness with a pink kit. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, and more.

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Sponsor a wreath for a veterans grave item
Sponsor a wreath for a veterans grave
$17

Every year our scout help to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. Every veteran deserves to be remembered and your contribution can help our scouts accomplish this.

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Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 64 - Gaithersburg, MD

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