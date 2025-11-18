Cub Scout Pack 64 Online Fundraiser

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A great first aid kit for home or on the go. Always "Be Prepared" with this kit on hand. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, and more.
A small kit for storing in your car. Always a good idea to have a kit with you. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, and more.
Have a small workplace or want to be prepared at home, this is the kit for you! This ANSI compliant kit comes in a hard plastic case that can be mounted on a wall or just stored on a shelf. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, triangular sling, eye wash liquid, and more.
Scouts are always on the go and we have a kit for those that love to hike or be outdoors. This small kit is perfect for your hiking backpack. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, gauze wrap, bandages, tweezers, scissors, gloves, and more.
The survival First Aid Kit. In addition to first aid supplies for injuries, this kit covers hydration, warmth, and weather protection. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, burn relief, iodine, sunscreen, bandages, gauze pads, butterfly closures, moleskin, gloves, tweezers, digital thermometer, instant cold compress, triangular sling, eye wash liquid, emergency water/food, blanket, and more.
Your furry friends can get injured too. Be ready to help them whether it be ticks or cuts with this kit. Contains: Antibiotic, cleaning wipes, insect bite cream, gauze wrap, tweezers, gloves, and more.
A great first aid kit for home or on the go. Help raise breast cancer awareness with a pink kit. Contains: Antibiotic, alcohol wipes, insect bite cream, bandages, gauze pads, gloves, tweezers, instant cold compress, and more.
Every year our scout help to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans. Every veteran deserves to be remembered and your contribution can help our scouts accomplish this.
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