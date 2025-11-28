Cub Scout Pack 7355

Cub Scout Pack 7355

Cub Scout Pack 7355 2026 Pinewood Derby Sponsorship

27905 Cedar Hill Rd

Ardmore, AL 35739, USA

TITLE SPONSOR (Exclusive)
$3,000

“Presented By” branding on event materials • Largest logo on banners, programs, and signage • Recognition during ceremonies • Sponsor table at event • Website & social media listing • Option to present awards with Cubmaster

TRACK SPONSOR
$2,000

Large logo trackside • Logo on printed materials • Recognition during announcements • Website & social media listing

TROPHY SPONSOR
$1,000

Logo on Trophy table • Recognition during awards • Logo on program & social media

CAR KIT SPONSOR
$300

Helps supply kits for Scouts and Students • Logo on car Table • Recognition on social media & programs.

COMMUNITY SPONSOR
$150

Listed in program & website • social media thank-you post

Cub Scout Pack 7355 Friends
$50

Name listed on “Cub Scout Pack 7355 Friends” board

