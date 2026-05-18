Cub Scout Pack 746 - Class B Shirts

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This is the shirt we are ordering.
The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal Blue.
Note: Youth shirts run a size small.
This is the shirt we are ordering.
This lightweight moisture wicking shirt has a roomy, athletic cut. The shirt is 100% polyester in True Royal.
This is the shirt we are ordering.
The shirt is 100% cotton in Deep Royal. This is classic-cut v-neck ladies shirt that runs fairly true to standard ladies sizing.
This is the shirt we are ordering.
The shirt is 100% cotton in Royal blue.
The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm.
This is the shirt we are ordering.
This lightweight moisture wicking shirt has a roomy, athletic cut. The shirt is 100% polyester in True Royal.
The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm.
This is the shirt we are ordering. The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal.
The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm.
This is the shirt we are ordering. The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal.
The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm.
NOTE: Youth sizes of this hoodie run very small. It is recommended that sizes are ordered at least one size larger for youth sizes and the adult small. The youth small is intended only for toddlers.
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