Cub Scout Pack 746

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Cub Scout Pack 746

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Cub Scout Pack 746 - Class B Shirts

Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 50/50 Blend item
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 50/50 Blend item
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 50/50 Blend
$20

This is the shirt we are ordering. 

The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal Blue.

Note: Youth shirts run a size small.

Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance item
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance item
Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance
$22

This is the shirt we are ordering.  

This lightweight moisture wicking shirt has a roomy, athletic cut.  The shirt is 100% polyester in True Royal.

Women's Cut Short Sleeve T-Shirt item
Women's Cut Short Sleeve T-Shirt item
Women's Cut Short Sleeve T-Shirt
$20

This is the shirt we are ordering. 

The shirt is 100% cotton in Deep Royal. This is classic-cut v-neck ladies shirt that runs fairly true to standard ladies sizing.

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Cotton item
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Cotton item
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Cotton
$25

This is the shirt we are ordering. 

The shirt is 100% cotton in Royal blue.

The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm. 

Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance item
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance item
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: Performance
$27

This is the shirt we are ordering.  

This lightweight moisture wicking shirt has a roomy, athletic cut.  The shirt is 100% polyester in True Royal.

The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm. 

Hooded Sweatshirts: Zip-Up item
Hooded Sweatshirts: Zip-Up item
Hooded Sweatshirts: Zip-Up
$38

This is the shirt we are ordering.  The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal.

The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm. 

Hooded Sweatshirts: Pullover item
Hooded Sweatshirts: Pullover item
Hooded Sweatshirts: Pullover
$33

This is the shirt we are ordering.  The shirt is a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend in Royal. 

The text "PACK 746" is printed on the lower right arm. 

NOTE: Youth sizes of this hoodie run very small. It is recommended that sizes are ordered at least one size larger for youth sizes and the adult small. The youth small is intended only for toddlers.

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