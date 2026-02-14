Cub Scout Pack 747 Silent Auction

Take your game to the next level with this premium golf driver, featuring the latest in COBRA Golf technology. Known for its industry-leading aerodynamics and explosive distance, this COBRA driver is engineered for golfers who want to dominate the fairway with speed, stability, and style.





To keep you looking sharp from the first tee to the 18th green, this package also includes two stylish collector’s golf hats, perfect for those sunny California afternoons on the course.