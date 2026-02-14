Hosted by

Vista Optimist Club Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cub Scout Pack 747 Silent Auction

Summer On Board item
Summer On Board
$150

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of confidence, salt air, and the ultimate San Diego rite of passage: a full week of surf camp! Valid at Surfin Fire - located at the Oceanside Pier.


Valued at $600!

Everything is Awesome! item
Everything is Awesome!
$150

Starting bid

Whether you're a master builder or first-time explorer, this basket is your golden ticket to a world where creativity knows no bounds. Be one of the first to experience the new Galacticoaster at LEGOLAND California with 4 SEA LIFE Park Hopper Tickets! The fun doesn't stop there - take home a LEGO Monkey Palace Board Game.

Mission: Accomplished item
Mission: Accomplished
$100

Starting bid

Tick-Tock...do you have what it takes? Step inside a world of mystery, logic, and adrenaline with a private experience for up to 8 people at Escapology located in the Shoppes at Carlsbad.


Valued at $400!

Drive Like a Pro item
Drive Like a Pro
$100

Starting bid

Take your game to the next level with this premium golf driver, featuring the latest in COBRA Golf technology. Known for its industry-leading aerodynamics and explosive distance, this COBRA driver is engineered for golfers who want to dominate the fairway with speed, stability, and style.


To keep you looking sharp from the first tee to the 18th green, this package also includes two stylish collector’s golf hats, perfect for those sunny California afternoons on the course.

The Ultimate Splash Bash item
The Ultimate Splash Bash
$65

Starting bid

Dive into one of San Diego’s most iconic aquatic destinations! Whether you're looking to conquer the giant inflatable obstacle course or just enjoy a day of swimming in a historic, sun-drenched atmosphere, this basket is your VIP pass to the best pool day ever.


What’s Inside:

  • The Plunge Experience: 10 Admission passes for a day of swimming and poolside fun OR a weekday birthday party.
  • The "All-Day" Pool Bag: A stylish, oversized tote built to carry everything from sunscreen to snacks without breaking a sweat.
  • Waterproof "Wet Bags": The ultimate post-swim lifesaver! Keep your dry clothes dry and your soggy suits contained with these essential travel pouches.
  • UNO® Splash: Take the game to the water! This special edition of the classic card game features durable, waterproof plastic cards—perfect for playing right on the pool deck or the shallow end steps.
  • Chair Clips: Keep those towels secure with these fun clips
STEMtastic item
STEMtastic item
STEMtastic
$65

Starting bid

Fuel a lifelong love of learning with this ultimate STEM adventure!


What’s Inside:

  • The Fleet Experience: Admission for 4 Guests to the Fleet Science Center, including access to over 100 hands-on exhibits and a seat in the legendary Heikoff Giant Dome Theater for a mind-blowing IMAX film.  
  • The Nat Explorer Pass: Admission for 4 Guests to the San Diego Natural History Museum. Discover four floors of exhibitions, from the "Living Lab" (meet our local creepy-crawlies) to the awe-inspiring "Fossil Mysteries."
  • At-Home Lab Kits: High-quality science experiments set to keep the "Aha!" moments happening long after you leave the museums.
Slice of the Peak item
Slice of the Peak item
Slice of the Peak
$60

Starting bid

Reach new heights and reward your appetite! Once you've conquered climbing to the peak at The Wall, head over to Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria to refuel with a well-earned feast!


6 passes to The Wall in Vista

$100 Tony Pepperoni Gift Card

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$60

Starting bid

Elevate your daily grind into a gourmet experience. This curated collection combines world-class caffeine with stylish accessories.


What’s Inside:

  • $100 Vigilante Gift Card: Treat yourself to a specialty drink at their vibrant Vista or Oceanside location. Or stop in and replenish your beans for delicious at home brewing.
  • You'll be well stocked with 4 bags of premium beans and a box of coffee pods from Vigilante and Better Buzz.
  • We've got you covered with a coffee grinder, filters, and storage.
  • Sport stylish swag with a Vigilante tote, hat and cup!




Pairs Well With Friends item
Pairs Well With Friends item
Pairs Well With Friends
$50

Starting bid

This basket is designed for the host who loves to bring people together for great drinks, tasty food, and zero stress.


The Main Event:

  • Wine Tasting for 8 at Coomber Craft Wines: Gather your favorite crew and head to Oceanside & Vista's premier craft winery. You’ll enjoy a guided tasting experience in their vibrant, music-filled urban winery. It’s the perfect way to learn about the craft while catching up with friends.
  • URBN Pizza & Kitchen ($25 Gift Card): Nothing pairs better with a wine night than coal-fired pizza. Use this toward a signature pie to keep the party fueled.
  • Wine Party "Conversation" Cards: Break the ice and test your knowledge! This deck of party cards features trivia, tasting notes, and fun prompts to keep the energy high and the wine flowing.
Dive In item
Dive In
$50

Starting bid

Make a splash with this incredible opportunity to build life-long skills and water confidence!


What’s Included:

  • 4 Semi-Private Swim Lessons: Expert instruction tailored to the swimmer's specific level and goals.
  • Proven Curriculum: Waterworks is renowned for its specialized teaching methods that prioritize both safety and technique in a fun, supportive environment.  
  • State-of-the-Art Facilities: Enjoy heated indoor pools designed for comfort and optimal learning year-round. 
  • Complete with pool swag: 30oz Stanley Tumbler, Microfiber Quick Dry Towel & TYR Kids Swim Goggles
Any Way You Slice It item
Any Way You Slice It
$40

Starting bid

Forget the standard delivery—it’s time to throw a full-blown pizza festival in your own living room!

​What’s Inside:

  • The Feast: $50 in Oggi’s Gift Cards plus a 3-pack of Pizza Crust Starter Kits and plenty of gourmet Pizza Seasonings, sauce, and toppings to perfect your home-baked pies.
  • Pro Prep Tools: A beautiful 12-inch Bamboo Pizza Board for serving in style and a heavy-duty Slice Cutter for that satisfying crunch.
  • After-Dinner Entertainment: A Funny Pizza Puzzle and Two Pizza-Themed Family Games to keep the competition spicy.
  • The "Vibe" Kit: Set the mood with a string of Pizza Fairy Lights and get cozy in the ultimate conversation starter—a 71-inch Round Pizza Blanket (yes, you can literally be the pepperoni).  
Coastal Cork & Catch item
Coastal Cork & Catch item
Coastal Cork & Catch
$30

Starting bid

Escape the ordinary and treat yourselves to a curated evening out in the heart of Vista.


What's Included:

  • Dinner at Seven Seas ($50 Gift Card): Start (or end) your evening at one of Vista’s favorite local gems. Known for its artisanal flair and incredible atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for a delicious meal and top-tier hospitality.
  • Wine Tasting for Two at Propaganda Wine Co.: You and your guest will enjoy a guided flight of unique, small-batch wines that challenge the status quo.
  • A Bottle of Premium Wine: Take the experience home! Included is a hand-selected bottle of wine to enjoy whenever the mood strikes.
A Cut Above item
A Cut Above
$30

Starting bid

Elevate your next gathering or enjoy a sophisticated night in with this elegantly curated "Gourmet Hostess" basket.


The Collection Highlights:

  • McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé: Toast to any occasion with this celebrated bottle of sparkling wine.
  • Tobin James Knife Set
  • Cutco Specialty Tool: Featuring a premium piece from Cutco, known for its world-class craftsmanship and "Forever Guarantee."
  • Artisanal Slate Serving Board: The perfect canvas for your charcuterie, providing a stylish and functional way to present cheeses and meats.
  • Gourmet Accompaniments: A delightful assortment of sweet and savory treats, including Trader Joe’s Belgian Butter Waffle Cookies and Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels.
  • $25 Albertsons gift card for any additional desires
Just Add Water item
Just Add Water
$30

Starting bid

Whether you’re racing down the slides or drifting along the lazy river, this basket is your all-access pass to the coolest spot in town.


What’s Inside:

  • 4 Admission Tickets to The Wave: Good for a full day of slides, the flowrider, and poolside relaxation.
  • The "Grab & Go" Pool Bag: A spacious, durable tote designed to carry all your essentials including a handheld fan, sunscreen bag and premium hand sanitizer.
  • Plush Tropical Towels: Two oversized, high-quality beach towels to keep you dry and comfortable between dips.
  • No-Slip Chair Bands: The ultimate "pro-tip" accessory! High-stretch bands to keep your towels firmly secured to your lounge chair—no more sliding or blowing away in the breeze.
Flip Out for Scouts item
Flip Out for Scouts
$30

Starting bid

Ready to trade the sidewalk for the skyline? This is your chance to learn the art of movement from the best in the business. Experience one month of classes at Vista's Tempest Freerunning Club.


4 classes to be used consecutively

The "Kitchen Is Closed" Collection item
The "Kitchen Is Closed" Collection item
The "Kitchen Is Closed" Collection item
The "Kitchen Is Closed" Collection
$30

Starting bid

Give the chef of the house a well-deserved night (or two!) off. This basket is a total "get out of jail free" card for those busy weeknights when the last thing anyone wants to do is look at a stove.


What’s on the Menu:

  • Best Pizza & Brew ($50 Gift Card): Grab a couple of New York-style pies or a signature salad.
  • Burger Bench ($40 Gift Card): Head to downtown Vista for some of the best locally-sourced burgers, tater tots, and craft beers in town.
  • Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (4 Single Cone Cards): Cap off your night with the gold standard of ice cream. Four cards, four happy faces—it’s the ultimate dessert finish.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner item
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner item
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
$30

Starting bid

Lock and load for a night of adrenaline, followed by the greatest reward known: The Original Chicken Sandwich.


$60 to Invasion Laser Tag

4 Chick-fil-A food vouchers

The Ultimate Sundae Funday item
The Ultimate Sundae Funday item
The Ultimate Sundae Funday
$30

Starting bid

This basket guarantees that your year stays cool, creamy, and completely delicious. Enjoy a different sweet treat each month at Handel's for a year!

The High Scorer item
The High Scorer
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate game night with 495 chips - that's $75 worth of play! Pro tip- double your money and visit on a half price game day. Basket comes loaded with prize swag!

The Eco Explorer item
The Eco Explorer
$30

Starting bid

Perfect for the curious kid, this "Fun with Bugs" basket provides everything needed to observe, raise, and learn about the incredible world of insects right in your own backyard.


What's Inside:

Interactive Habitats: Includes both an Ant Habitat and a Butterfly Habitat to watch nature’s transformations up close.

Explorer Gear: A complete Insect Catcher kit featuring nets, magnifiers, and observation containers for safe catch-and-release fun.

Expert Knowledge: Dive deep with high-quality books

Cultivate & Enjoy: Two Milkweed plants are included to help you jump start your own butterfly garden and support local monarchs.

Sweet Treats: After a long day of exploring, enjoy two bags of candy bug treats

The Ultimate Man Cave item
The Ultimate Man Cave
$30

Starting bid

"The Snap-on Collector’s Vault"

Upgrade your garage and your style with this exclusive collection from the world's leading tool brand.


Includes:

  • Electronic Dart Board Cabinet Set
  • Snap-on "Toolbox" Ceramic Cookie Jar
  • Vintage-style Snap-on Van Ceramic Bank
  • Professional PT850 Series Hair Dryer (High-performance)
  • Snap-on Apparel: Premium Hoodie, Grilling Apron, & 2 Collector’s Caps
  • Insulated Gear Bag
Endless Summer item
Endless Summer
$25

Starting bid

Experience the ultimate day of sun, sand, and splash at the iconic Carlsbad Lagoon (California Watersports). Whether you're seeking a high-speed thrill or a peaceful paddle through calm coastal waters, this feature experience offers something for every age and skill level. 


What's Included:

  • $50 gift card to Carlsbad Watersports
  • Hurley Beach Backpack to hold all your belongings together while you're out on the water
  • Ripcurl Sun Hat - protect your face while you're out on the water!
America Runs on Pack 747 item
America Runs on Pack 747
$25

Starting bid

Why wait in the drive-thru line when you can bring the Dunkin’ magic straight to your kitchen? This curated collection has everything you need to transform your morning routine into a cafe-quality experience—and we haven't forgotten your favorite four-legged co-pilot!

This basket includes:

  • The Essentials: One bag of classic Dunkin’ Ground Coffee to get that iconic aroma flowing.
  • Barista Upgrades: A high-speed Milk Frother and premium Coffee Syrup to create your own signature lattes or macchiatos.
  • Vessels for Every Vibe: A sleek To-Go Tumbler for those busy mornings on the move and a classic Ceramic Mug for slow, cozy Saturdays.
  • The "Good Boy" Bonus: An adorable Dunkin'-themed dog toy, because coffee runs are always better with a furry friend.
  • A Little Extra: A $10 Dunkin’ Gift Card for the days you just need someone else to do the brewing.
The Rhythm of Innovation: Museum of Making Music Experience item
The Rhythm of Innovation: Museum of Making Music Experience
$20

Starting bid

Embark on a musical journey through time with this immersive experience at the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad. This isn't your typical quiet museum; it’s a vibrant, hands-on exploration of the instruments and innovators that created the "soundtrack of our lives."  


4 passes

The Friar Faithful item
The Friar Faithful
$40

Starting bid

Whether you’re cheering from the Gallagher Square or your own living room, this basket has every generation of the family covered. It’s a home run for any Friar faithful.


What’s Inside:

  • The Player's Collection: A Manny Machado Youth Large Basketball-Style Jersey, plus Luis Arraez and Xander Bogaerts bobbleheads to anchor your fan cave.
  • Gameday Threads: Two Padres Adjustable Hats, a Size XL Tee, and a Size Medium Tee—perfect for the whole crew.
  • Fan Flair: A stylish SD Ladies Necklace for the "Friar Faithful" fashionista and a versatile Padres Drawstring Bag.
  • Home Turf Essentials: Elevate your watch party with a Padres Serving Dish, a set of 4 Drink Coasters, a 12oz Can Koozy, and even a Padres Scented Candle to set the victory mood.
San Diego Clippers item
San Diego Clippers item
San Diego Clippers
$30

Starting bid

Experience the next generation of NBA talent right here in North County! This package is the ultimate score for any basketball fan, featuring four tickets to see the San Diego Clippers take the court at the brand-new, state-of-the-art Frontwave Arena.

San Diego Sockers item
San Diego Sockers item
San Diego Sockers
$30

Starting bid

Witness the fast-paced, high-scoring action of professional indoor soccer at the brand-new Frontwave Arena. With boards like hockey and scoring like basketball, it’s the most exciting game in town! Enjoy 4 Tickets for a San Diego Sockers Home Game.

San Diego Gulls item
San Diego Gulls item
San Diego Gulls item
San Diego Gulls
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of hard-hitting hits and fast-paced goals! This package is the ultimate score for any hockey fan, featuring four tickets to see the San Diego Gulls take the ice at the historic Pechanga Arena. From the pre-game tailgate to the final buzzer, it’s an experience that’s all about the "Gulls Life."


Blackout Date: April 18th

San Diego Mojo item
San Diego Mojo
$30

Starting bid

Experience the power, speed, and intensity of world-class professional volleyball! Enjoy 4 lower level seats on April 5th to San Diego’s newest pro sports sensation, the San Diego Mojo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!