Cub Scout Pack 747 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of confidence, salt air, and the ultimate San Diego rite of passage: a full week of surf camp! Valid at Surfin Fire - located at the Oceanside Pier.
Valued at $600!
Starting bid
Whether you're a master builder or first-time explorer, this basket is your golden ticket to a world where creativity knows no bounds. Be one of the first to experience the new Galacticoaster at LEGOLAND California with 4 SEA LIFE Park Hopper Tickets! The fun doesn't stop there - take home a LEGO Monkey Palace Board Game.
Starting bid
Tick-Tock...do you have what it takes? Step inside a world of mystery, logic, and adrenaline with a private experience for up to 8 people at Escapology located in the Shoppes at Carlsbad.
Valued at $400!
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with this premium golf driver, featuring the latest in COBRA Golf technology. Known for its industry-leading aerodynamics and explosive distance, this COBRA driver is engineered for golfers who want to dominate the fairway with speed, stability, and style.
To keep you looking sharp from the first tee to the 18th green, this package also includes two stylish collector’s golf hats, perfect for those sunny California afternoons on the course.
Starting bid
Dive into one of San Diego’s most iconic aquatic destinations! Whether you're looking to conquer the giant inflatable obstacle course or just enjoy a day of swimming in a historic, sun-drenched atmosphere, this basket is your VIP pass to the best pool day ever.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Fuel a lifelong love of learning with this ultimate STEM adventure!
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Reach new heights and reward your appetite! Once you've conquered climbing to the peak at The Wall, head over to Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria to refuel with a well-earned feast!
6 passes to The Wall in Vista
$100 Tony Pepperoni Gift Card
Starting bid
Elevate your daily grind into a gourmet experience. This curated collection combines world-class caffeine with stylish accessories.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
This basket is designed for the host who loves to bring people together for great drinks, tasty food, and zero stress.
The Main Event:
Starting bid
Make a splash with this incredible opportunity to build life-long skills and water confidence!
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Forget the standard delivery—it’s time to throw a full-blown pizza festival in your own living room!
Starting bid
Escape the ordinary and treat yourselves to a curated evening out in the heart of Vista.
What's Included:
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering or enjoy a sophisticated night in with this elegantly curated "Gourmet Hostess" basket.
The Collection Highlights:
Starting bid
Whether you’re racing down the slides or drifting along the lazy river, this basket is your all-access pass to the coolest spot in town.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Ready to trade the sidewalk for the skyline? This is your chance to learn the art of movement from the best in the business. Experience one month of classes at Vista's Tempest Freerunning Club.
4 classes to be used consecutively
Starting bid
Give the chef of the house a well-deserved night (or two!) off. This basket is a total "get out of jail free" card for those busy weeknights when the last thing anyone wants to do is look at a stove.
What’s on the Menu:
Starting bid
Lock and load for a night of adrenaline, followed by the greatest reward known: The Original Chicken Sandwich.
$60 to Invasion Laser Tag
4 Chick-fil-A food vouchers
Starting bid
This basket guarantees that your year stays cool, creamy, and completely delicious. Enjoy a different sweet treat each month at Handel's for a year!
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate game night with 495 chips - that's $75 worth of play! Pro tip- double your money and visit on a half price game day. Basket comes loaded with prize swag!
Starting bid
Perfect for the curious kid, this "Fun with Bugs" basket provides everything needed to observe, raise, and learn about the incredible world of insects right in your own backyard.
What's Inside:
Interactive Habitats: Includes both an Ant Habitat and a Butterfly Habitat to watch nature’s transformations up close.
Explorer Gear: A complete Insect Catcher kit featuring nets, magnifiers, and observation containers for safe catch-and-release fun.
Expert Knowledge: Dive deep with high-quality books
Cultivate & Enjoy: Two Milkweed plants are included to help you jump start your own butterfly garden and support local monarchs.
Sweet Treats: After a long day of exploring, enjoy two bags of candy bug treats
Starting bid
"The Snap-on Collector’s Vault"
Upgrade your garage and your style with this exclusive collection from the world's leading tool brand.
Includes:
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate day of sun, sand, and splash at the iconic Carlsbad Lagoon (California Watersports). Whether you're seeking a high-speed thrill or a peaceful paddle through calm coastal waters, this feature experience offers something for every age and skill level.
What's Included:
Starting bid
Why wait in the drive-thru line when you can bring the Dunkin’ magic straight to your kitchen? This curated collection has everything you need to transform your morning routine into a cafe-quality experience—and we haven't forgotten your favorite four-legged co-pilot!
This basket includes:
Starting bid
Embark on a musical journey through time with this immersive experience at the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad. This isn't your typical quiet museum; it’s a vibrant, hands-on exploration of the instruments and innovators that created the "soundtrack of our lives."
4 passes
Starting bid
Whether you’re cheering from the Gallagher Square or your own living room, this basket has every generation of the family covered. It’s a home run for any Friar faithful.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Experience the next generation of NBA talent right here in North County! This package is the ultimate score for any basketball fan, featuring four tickets to see the San Diego Clippers take the court at the brand-new, state-of-the-art Frontwave Arena.
Starting bid
Witness the fast-paced, high-scoring action of professional indoor soccer at the brand-new Frontwave Arena. With boards like hockey and scoring like basketball, it’s the most exciting game in town! Enjoy 4 Tickets for a San Diego Sockers Home Game.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of hard-hitting hits and fast-paced goals! This package is the ultimate score for any hockey fan, featuring four tickets to see the San Diego Gulls take the ice at the historic Pechanga Arena. From the pre-game tailgate to the final buzzer, it’s an experience that’s all about the "Gulls Life."
Blackout Date: April 18th
Starting bid
Experience the power, speed, and intensity of world-class professional volleyball! Enjoy 4 lower level seats on April 5th to San Diego’s newest pro sports sensation, the San Diego Mojo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!