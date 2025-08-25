Cub Scout Pack 82's 2025 Wreath and Popcorn Sales

One of our most popular items. Our Balsam Fir Wreath is made from long-lasting Northern Balsam Fir. Decorations include 3 white tipped pine cones with 4 holly berries per cone.
One of our most popular items. Our Balsam Fir Wreath is made from long-lasting Northern Balsam Fir. Decorations include 5 larger white tipped pine cones with 4 holly berries per cone.
Our door swags are charming additions to your home during the holiday season. The Balsam Door Swag is made with a balsam fir base, white pine and red cedar layers and white tipped cones with a red velvet waterproof bow. The swag is about 24-26 inches long.
Our natural Balsam Garland had a black poly twine core that the boughs are secured to. The garland is 15 feet long.
The Holiday Cross has a balsam fir base with white cedar accents. It is decorated with a 4-loop red velvet button bow and a cluster of white tipped pinecones.
America’s healthiest snack food in a
re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender
for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.
Net Wt. 2 lbs
Gluten Free
Glazed to perfection with real butter
and brown sugar to create a flavor to
remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.
Net Wt. 8 oz.
Take advantage of this convenient way to
enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich
butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Gluten Free
Experience the combination of the sweet,
yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime.
0 grams of trans fats.
Net Wt. 37.5 oz.
Gluten Free
Made with real cheddar cheese. Each
freshly popped kernel is a savory blend
of cheeses that will keep you coming
back for more.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
Gluten Free
The unmistakable zip of jalapeño pepper
gives this feisty popcorn flavor its heat.
Perfect for those who like their snacks
with a little kick.
Net Wt. 7 oz.
Gluten Free
This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts,
raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate
candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.
Net Wt. 14 oz.
Caramel corn made with real butter,
brown sugar, and the perfect amount of
sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty
combination will leave you wanting more.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Gluten Free
A sweet combination of our buttery
caramel corn and crushed peanuts
coated in rich creamy fudge.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Gluten Free
Two great flavors that taste great
together. A melt in your mouth
combination of milk chocolate & peanut
butter.
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Gluten Free
If you like sweet and salty flavors, then
you’ll love these chocolaty covered
pretzels!
Net Wt. 15 oz.
Bring the taste of the theater home with
this buttery popcorn snack. Each package
is bursting with twice the buttery flavor.
Net Wt. 70 oz.
Gluten Free
Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet & savory,
a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix
them together for a Chicago style treat, or
enjoy them individually.
Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Natural
Net Wt. 19 oz.
Gluten Free
Cheese, cheese, and more cheese!
A combination that will satisfy any
cheese lover’s appetite.
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese,
Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar
Net Wt. 20 oz.
Gluten Free
Our Chocolate Lovers tin features 5 sweet
treats that you can’t resist!
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty
Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup,
Sea Salt Splash
Net Wt. 55 oz.
Our 6 gallon gourmet sampler has
something for everyone!
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Sea Salt
Splash, White Ruby, Classic Caramel Corn,
Peanut Butter Cup, Mud Puddles,
Caramel with Sea Salt
Net Wt. 97 oz.
Gluten Free
Send the gift of popcorn to our military
men & women, their families, and veterans’
organizations. The popcorn will be shipped
directly and is not available for local
delivery.
Send the gift of popcorn to our military
men & women, their families, and veterans’
organizations. The popcorn will be shipped
directly and is not available for local
delivery.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing