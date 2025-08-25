Cub Scout Pack 82's 2025 Wreath and Popcorn Sales

Decorated Balsam Fir Wreath (25") item
Decorated Balsam Fir Wreath (25")
$25

One of our most popular items. Our Balsam Fir Wreath is made from long-lasting Northern Balsam Fir. Decorations include 3 white tipped pine cones with 4 holly berries per cone.

Decorated Balsam Fir Wreath (48") item
Decorated Balsam Fir Wreath (48")
$95

One of our most popular items. Our Balsam Fir Wreath is made from long-lasting Northern Balsam Fir. Decorations include 5 larger white tipped pine cones with 4 holly berries per cone.

Balsam Door Swag item
Balsam Door Swag
$25

Our door swags are charming additions to your home during the holiday season. The Balsam Door Swag is made with a balsam fir base, white pine and red cedar layers and white tipped cones with a red velvet waterproof bow. The swag is about 24-26 inches long.

Balsam Garland item
Balsam Garland
$35

Our natural Balsam Garland had a black poly twine core that the boughs are secured to. The garland is 15 feet long.

Holiday Cross item
Holiday Cross
$50

The Holiday Cross has a balsam fir base with white cedar accents. It is decorated with a 4-loop red velvet button bow and a cluster of white tipped pinecones.

Yellow Popping Corn item
Yellow Popping Corn
$12

America’s healthiest snack food in a

re-sealable Adventure tub! Pops up tender

for that fresh popcorn taste you’re craving.

Net Wt. 2 lbs

Gluten Free

Classic Caramel Corn item
Classic Caramel Corn
$15

Glazed to perfection with real butter

and brown sugar to create a flavor to

remember, with a crunch you can’t forget.

Net Wt. 8 oz.

Butter Microwave (15 pack) item
Butter Microwave (15 pack)
$22

Take advantage of this convenient way to

enjoy a freshly popped taste with a rich

butter flavor. 0 grams of trans fats.

Net Wt. 37.5 oz.

Gluten Free

Kettle Corn Microwave item
Kettle Corn Microwave
$22

Experience the combination of the sweet,

yet salty flavor of Kettle Corn anytime.

0 grams of trans fats.

Net Wt. 37.5 oz.

Gluten Free

Cheddar Cheese item
Cheddar Cheese
$22

Made with real cheddar cheese. Each

freshly popped kernel is a savory blend

of cheeses that will keep you coming

back for more.

Net Wt. 7 oz.

Gluten Free

Jalapeno Cheese item
Jalapeno Cheese
$22

The unmistakable zip of jalapeño pepper

gives this feisty popcorn flavor its heat.

Perfect for those who like their snacks

with a little kick.

Net Wt. 7 oz.

Gluten Free

Trail Mix item
Trail Mix
$22

This flavorful treat has roasted peanuts,

raisins, butter toasted peanuts, chocolate

candies, sunflower seeds, and almonds.

Net Wt. 14 oz.

Caramel with Sea Salt item
Caramel with Sea Salt
$30

Caramel corn made with real butter,

brown sugar, and the perfect amount of

sea salt. The crunchy, sweet, and salty

combination will leave you wanting more.

Net Wt. 15 oz.

Gluten Free

Mud Puddles item
Mud Puddles
$32

A sweet combination of our buttery

caramel corn and crushed peanuts

coated in rich creamy fudge.

Net Wt. 15 oz.

Gluten Free

Peanut Butter Cup item
Peanut Butter Cup
$32

Two great flavors that taste great

together. A melt in your mouth

combination of milk chocolate & peanut

butter.

Net Wt. 15 oz.

Gluten Free

Milk Chocolaty Pretzels item
Milk Chocolaty Pretzels
$30

If you like sweet and salty flavors, then

you’ll love these chocolaty covered

pretzels!

Net Wt. 15 oz.

Double Butter Microwave (28 Pack) item
Double Butter Microwave (28 Pack)
$35

Bring the taste of the theater home with

this buttery popcorn snack. Each package

is bursting with twice the buttery flavor.

Net Wt. 70 oz.

Gluten Free

Classic Trio item
Classic Trio
$35

Everyone’s favorite blend of sweet & savory,

a snack you won’t be able to put down. Mix

them together for a Chicago style treat, or

enjoy them individually.

Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Natural

Net Wt. 19 oz.

Gluten Free

Cheese Lovers item
Cheese Lovers
$45

Cheese, cheese, and more cheese!

A combination that will satisfy any

cheese lover’s appetite.

Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese,

Buffalo Ranch, White Cheddar

Net Wt. 20 oz.

Gluten Free

Chocolate Lovers item
Chocolate Lovers
$55

Our Chocolate Lovers tin features 5 sweet

treats that you can’t resist!

Milk Chocolaty Pretzels, White Chocolaty

Pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup,

Sea Salt Splash

Net Wt. 55 oz.

Super Sampler item
Super Sampler
$100

Our 6 gallon gourmet sampler has

something for everyone!

Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Sea Salt

Splash, White Ruby, Classic Caramel Corn,

Peanut Butter Cup, Mud Puddles,

Caramel with Sea Salt

Net Wt. 97 oz.

Gluten Free

Military Donation $30 item
Military Donation $30
$30

Send the gift of popcorn to our military

men & women, their families, and veterans’

organizations. The popcorn will be shipped

directly and is not available for local

delivery.

Military Donation $60 item
Military Donation $60
$60

Send the gift of popcorn to our military

men & women, their families, and veterans’

organizations. The popcorn will be shipped

directly and is not available for local

delivery.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing