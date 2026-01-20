Bend Cub Scouts Pack 18

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Bend Cub Scouts Pack 18

About this event

Cub Scout Summer Camp at Camp McLoughlin July 2026

Session 1–3 Cub Scout
$275

Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all scouts not attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Current Tiger's and Wolves)

Session 1–3 Adult
$145

Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all adults not attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Parent's of current Tiger's and Wolves)

Session 4 Cub Scout
$345

Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all scouts attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Current Bears and Webelos)

Session 4 Adult
$175

Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all adults attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Parents of current Bears and Webelos)

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