Cub Scout Summer Camp at Camp McLoughlin July 2026

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About this event
Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all scouts not attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Current Tiger's and Wolves)
Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all adults not attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Parent's of current Tiger's and Wolves)
Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all scouts attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Current Bears and Webelos)
Register by May 15 to get a free t-shirt. For all adults attending Webelo/AOL camp. (Parents of current Bears and Webelos)
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