Cub Scouts, Pack 6 First Aid Kit Fundraiser

Be prepared at home or away with our versatile Soft Home Kit. The bright red color is easy to identify in emergencies and the durable case keeps supplies clean and protected. Inside you’ll find clear plastic pouches that neatly organize the first aid items, making it simple to find supplies when you need them.
This kit is perfectly sized to fit on a shelf, in a drawer, or in a purse or bag. Many people select two if they have a two-story house to save the run up the stairs. This kit works well in a diaper bag, under the seat in your vehicle, motorcycle saddlebags, RV’s, boats, and off-road vehicles as well.
Approximately 9"x7"x2"
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Pink "First Aid for Life" Kit
$30
Be prepared for emergencies with this sleek, durable kit filled with the supplies you need to treat typical home injuries. Your purchase also supports breast cancer awareness.
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Auto Zip Pouch Kit
$16
You can be road ready with this easy to store kit. Features basic first aid items as well as insect sting pads and wound care items.
Zip Kits are approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Outdoor Zip Pouch Kit
$16
Toss this in your backpack for treating outdoor injuries with basic first aid supplies such as alcohol wipes and insect sting relief pads.
Zip Kits are approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
Weighs approximately 2.5 ounces.
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Pet Zip Pouch Kit
$16
Take care of your beloved fur babies with this unique kit featuring gauze, tape and a special pet first aid guide.
Zip Kits are approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Sport Zip Pouch Kit
$16
A must have for every sport bag. This kit highlights an instant cold compress and moleskin for blisters.
Zip Kits are approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
Scout First Aid Essentials Zip Pouch Kit
$19
Our scout kit is perfect as it includes all items required on page 127 of the 12th Edition BSA Handbook. This is also great for hikers, skiers, and backpackers because it has waterproof paper and a pencil to leave as bread crumbs if they get lost on the trail.
Contains everything in the outdoor kit, plus scissors, waterproof paper and pencil, CPR barrier and 3"x6" moleskin pad.
Zip Kits are approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
Weighs approximately 4.25 ounces.
Ultimate Survival First Aid Kit
$120
Face emergencies with confidence with the cutting-edge First Aid Survival Kit. Smartly organized with easy-to-read guides, this kit holds a comprehensive selection of first aid and survival supplies.
When minutes count, the Ultimate First Aid Survival Kit provides everything you need when the unexpected happens. This ingenious kit features supplies to help with hydration, warmth, and weather protection, in addition to first aid supplies for injuries.
The pack easily stores at home, in vehicles, RV’s, boats, or in the workplace.
Approximately 12"x8"x4"
Weighs approximately 3.7 lbs.
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
25 Person ANSI Workplace Kit
$50
Easily meet the demands for workplace first aid with the 25 Person ANSI First Aid Kit. Compartments keep supplies organized and easy to find, putting the care needed at your fingertips.
Ideal for offices, factories or worksites for up to 25 people, the durable kit can be mounted to a wall or stored on a shelf. Your first aid can be as hard working as your employees with the 25 Person ANSI First Aid Kit. The durable plastic case holds a variety of first aid to treat common workplace injuries.
Meets OSHA and ANSI workplace requirements.
Approximately 9"x8"x2.5"
Weighs approximately 1.3 lbs.
(See Contents Table for Kit Contents)
