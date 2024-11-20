Cub Scouts, Pack 6 First Aid Kit Fundraiser

Be prepared at home or away with our versatile Soft Home Kit. The bright red color is easy to identify in emergencies and the durable case keeps supplies clean and protected. Inside you’ll find clear plastic pouches that neatly organize the first aid items, making it simple to find supplies when you need them. This kit is perfectly sized to fit on a shelf, in a drawer, or in a purse or bag. Many people select two if they have a two-story house to save the run up the stairs. This kit works well in a diaper bag, under the seat in your vehicle, motorcycle saddlebags, RV’s, boats, and off-road vehicles as well. Approximately 9"x7"x2" (See Contents Table for Kit Contents)

Be prepared at home or away with our versatile Soft Home Kit. The bright red color is easy to identify in emergencies and the durable case keeps supplies clean and protected. Inside you’ll find clear plastic pouches that neatly organize the first aid items, making it simple to find supplies when you need them. This kit is perfectly sized to fit on a shelf, in a drawer, or in a purse or bag. Many people select two if they have a two-story house to save the run up the stairs. This kit works well in a diaper bag, under the seat in your vehicle, motorcycle saddlebags, RV’s, boats, and off-road vehicles as well. Approximately 9"x7"x2" (See Contents Table for Kit Contents)

seeMoreDetailsMobile