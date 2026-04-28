Cuddle Sack Auction For Vet Care

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Starting bid
Auction Item: Handmade Reversible Cuddle Sacks (3-Pack)
Winning bidder will receive 3 seamless, reversible cuddle sacks your fuzzies are sure to love. Each one is handmade with care, designed to be a cozy, secure spot for naps, and snuggling.
These cuddle sacks are:
• Fully reversible for two looks in one
• Seamless for extra comfort and safety
• Perfect for ferrets who love cozy naps
A must-have cozy upgrade for your crew
All proceeds go directly toward vet care for The Ferret Firm fuzzies
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!