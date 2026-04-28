Cuddle Sack Auction For Vet Care

Auction Item: Handmade Reversible Cuddle Sacks (3-Pack)

Winning bidder will receive 3 seamless, reversible cuddle sacks your fuzzies are sure to love. Each one is handmade with care, designed to be a cozy, secure spot for naps, and snuggling.

These cuddle sacks are:

• Fully reversible for two looks in one

• Seamless for extra comfort and safety

• Perfect for ferrets who love cozy naps

A must-have cozy upgrade for your crew

All proceeds go directly toward vet care for The Ferret Firm fuzzies