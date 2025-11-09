Cues for Cancer's Annual Raffle

CHOOSE YOUR DESTINATION ONLY 30 RAFFLE TICKETS SOLD!

Embark on a journey of choice with our Golden Ticket, offering four enticing destination options that promise unforgettable experiences. From the authentic paradise of Cabo to the awe-inspiring red rock formations of Sedona, each locale promises a unique and unforgettable experience. Venture through the picturesque vineyards of Tuscany, savoring the rich flavors of Italian cuisine, or immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Kentucky, where the smooth notes of bourbon echo the region's storied past.



: BOURBON BLISS IN KENTUCKY

Embark on a spirited adventure with our 3-night getaway for 2 in Lexington, Kentucky, where the heart of bourbon country awaits. Revel in the artistry of Kentucky's finest distilleries with an exclusive guided tour, immersing yourselves in the rich heritage of this iconic American spirit. As the sun sets, indulge in a culinary delight with a dinner at the renowned Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, offering a perfect blend of exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality. This trip promises a harmonious fusion of bourbon exploration, culinary excellence, and the charming ambiance of Lexington, creating an unforgettable experience for you and your companion.TUSCAN RETREAT

Savor the flavors of Tuscany with a 6-night escape for 2, featuring a cooking show experience. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Italy, explore historic landscapes, and master the art of Tuscan cuisine. This culinary adventure promises to be a feast for the senses, blending food, culture, and romance. Not only will you get to experience Tuscany in person, but we'll also ship 6 bottles of premier Tuscan wine to your doorstep! PARADISE IN CABO

Escape to the sun-kissed shores of Cabo with our exclusive 5-night all-inclusive retreat for 2. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, relax on pristine beaches, and indulge in delectable cuisine without a worry in the world. This unforgettable journey promises endless moments of romance, adventure, and rejuvenation, making it the perfect escape for you and your loved one.PARADISE IN CABO

Escape to the sun-kissed shores of Cabo with our exclusive 5-night all-inclusive retreat for 2. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, relax on pristine beaches, and indulge in delectable cuisine without a worry in the world. This unforgettable journey promises endless moments of romance, adventure, and rejuvenation, making it the perfect escape for you and your loved one.