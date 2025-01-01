Cues for Cancer's Silent Auction

Theron Safaris Plains Game Hunt-A

Retail Value $12,600

South Africa Hunt A Includes a 7-night stay with Theron Safaris for four hunters, six full hunting days, chef-prepared meals per day with wine and beer, two hunters to one guide, trackers and skinners with hunters in the field, all transportation in the hunting area daily laundry, field preparation of trophies and pickup and drop off from the closest airport.

On this exciting adventure, you will Hunt tens of thousands of acres of Veld (grassland) in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces of South Africa. Enjoy lodging with all the amenities of the home, including gourmet meals, local beer, wine, laundry service, Wi-Fi, and more.

Plains Game Hunting

A typical day begins with a full breakfast, a morning hunt trip into the field, where you will be guided to specific areas where the game is abundant. After a successful hunt, the animal is field-dressed and prepared for transport back to the lodge. A relaxing lunch at the lodge follows, and another afternoon plains-game hunting experience. The day is completed with sundowners (cocktails) around the boma (fireplace sitting area), appetizers, and dinner with courses inspired by the local South African culture, including fresh game, chicken, beef, vegetables, and local desserts.

Accommodations

Indulge in six nights of luxury in a meticulously designed hunting lodge, tailored with the American hunter in mind. Each hunter or couple will enjoy a single-occupancy room and bathroom, ensuring your privacy and comfort.

In the main dining area, delight in locally inspired gourmet meals, superb South African wine, and local beer. Unwind by the boma and share stories about your successful day of hunting, feeling pampered and relaxed.

Embark on an exhilarating adventure as you hunt thousands of South African bushveld acres for up to 45 plus Plains game and dangerous game species. The thrill of the hunt is amplified by the diverse range of species you can encounter. The most popular time to hunt is late May through the end of August when temperatures are cooler. However, February through April are excellent, and October and November are hot, offering a unique experience each season.

Therefore, the hunting season runs from February through November. Since South Africa is below the equator, the seasons are opposite of those in the United States.

Additional Information

Travel must be completed within three years from the date of purchase. Reservations are subject to availability. Hunting trips must be booked with the outfitter within 90 days for the 2025 to 2027 hunting seasons, as dates and availability go fast. We understand the importance of flexibility in planning your trip, and we are here to accommodate your needs.

Children as young as eight who have taken a hunter safety course can hunt with a parent. A deposit of $1,500 per hunter is required to reserve hunting dates. The $1,500 deposit goes 100% towards trophy fees for animals harvested at the end of the trip. An additional $1,000 deposit is due one year before arrival. This second deposit goes 100% towards the trophy fee bill at the end of the hunt.

Non-hunters can also join the journey and experience the beauty of South Africa’s wilderness at $2,000 per person. Children from 5 to 12 are $400, and 13 to 17 are $1,000. A $500 deposit is required at booking, with the balance due to the outfitter at the end of the trip. There is no deposit for children’s rates. Non-hunters can enjoy the lodge’s amenities, participate in non-hunting activities, and accompany hunters on their expeditions.

Theron Safaris operates from several Lodges in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces. Airport pickup is from the closest airport to the lodge. You will receive an email from the outfitter with the arrival and departure airports. Hunters must harvest at least three animals per trophy fee price sheet (excluding Baboon, Jackal, or Monkey).

Seasonal Incentives**

Theron Safaris offers travel incentives for specific months. If you book a hunt in February, March, or April, each hunter will receive a $500 trophy fee credit, reducing the overall cost of your safari. Each hunter will receive a $2,000 trophy fee credit for any hunts booked from August through November, providing even more value for your money. Please see the Charity Safaris Disclaimer for details.

Minimum Requirements

Your hunt is designed for 4 to 6 hunters, but your group may be as small as two hunters. All hunting is done on a 1 Guide to 2 Hunter basis, ensuring personalized attention and guidance. The average hunter will spend $4500 to $5500 in trophy fees, depending on the species and number of animals harvested.

Not included with this trip are trophy fees for animals harvested, wounded, or lost, airfare, accommodations before or after the hunt, dip, pack, or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle rental (if you don’t bring your rifle), gratuities, personal or medical insurance, or non-hunters.

At Theron African Safaris, we uphold the highest standards of safety and ethics. Please note that the use of drugs and illegal substances, prostitution, visiting strip clubs, or other illegal or illicit activities is not condoned or allowed at the lodge or under our supervision. We are committed to ensuring your safety and the integrity of the hunting experience. Any violation of these rules will result in losing your hunting privileges without a refund and being immediately escorted to the airport.

Contact

For questions and reservations, please contact Cody Kennerknecht at (970) 250-6613 or [email protected].