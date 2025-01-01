Cues for Cancer's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Step into the melody and magic of an icon. This exquisite acoustic guitar bears the unmistakable signature of Taylor Swift, the global phenomenon who redefined modern music with her lyrical storytelling and fearless artistry.
Beautifully hand-signed by Taylor herself, this instrument isn’t just a collector’s item — it’s a tangible piece of musical history. Whether displayed in a personal gallery, recording studio, or charity showcase, it radiates the charisma and passion that define her legacy.
Accompanied by verified authentication, this guitar ensures unquestionable provenance and value for any devoted Swiftie, music enthusiast, or serious memorabilia collector.
A rare chance to own a symbol of artistry, empowerment, and enduring talent — much like the woman whose name it bears. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
Celebrate the brilliance and artistry of one of the most influential performers of our time. This stunning Hortz-framed commemorative piece showcases a hand-signed CD by Taylor Swift, elegantly presented within a museum-quality frame that captures both her timeless beauty and musical legacy.
The piece is a visual symphony — refined, radiant, and rare. The signed CD rests at the heart of the display, surrounded by rich imagery that evokes the evolution of Taylor’s remarkable career. Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie, a music connoisseur, or a champion of artistic resilience, this collectible embodies the courage, creativity, and authenticity that make Taylor Swift a generational icon.
Authenticated and beautifully preserved, this item is an exquisite centerpiece for any home, studio, or gallery.
Proceeds from this auction benefit Cues for Cancer, a nonprofit organization inspiring hope and healing in the theater and performing arts community through the power of creativity and compassion. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE SCOPE.
This powerful 16x20 acrylic on stretched canvas by Hampton Roads artist Nesto captures a tender, timeless moment between two icons of music history — Ozzy Osbourne and Johnny Cash. Rendered in a bold, high-contrast palette of crimson, amber, and deep shadow, the piece evokes both warmth and reverence, symbolizing the meeting of rock’s dark mystique and country’s soulful depth.
Framed in black with hand-flecked gold accents, the artwork commands attention while maintaining an intimate emotional resonance. The artist’s signature appears in the lower right corner, marking its authenticity and individuality.
A striking and heartfelt tribute, Legends Embrace celebrates the enduring spirit of two men who shaped the sound of rebellion, redemption, and raw humanity.
Details:
This 8x10 acrylic portrait on stretched canvas by Hampton Roads artist Nesto captures the timeless charisma of Elvis Presley, the undisputed King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. With bold strokes of black and radiant gold, the artist distills Presley’s magnetic presence into a striking minimalist composition — both nostalgic and modern.
The piece is hand-signed by the artist in the lower right corner and framed in black with a distinctive white marble-style splatter finish, enhancing its classic yet edgy appeal.
A vibrant homage to a cultural legend, The King radiates the golden aura of fame, rhythm, and rebellion that defined an era.
Details:
Details:
Details:
🎭 Four Tickets to Virginia Stage Company – Season 47
Step into the magic of live theatre with four (4) tickets to Virginia Stage Company’s Season 47. From timeless classics to bold new works, each performance promises an evening of artistry, storytelling, and inspiration at the historic Wells Theatre in Norfolk, VA.
Whether you are a lifelong theatre lover or discovering the stage for the first time, this season’s lineup offers something unforgettable for everyone. Share the experience with friends or family and let the power of live performance move you.
Details & Restrictions:
Your bid not only unlocks the joy of theatre—it also helps Cues For Cancer continue inspiring hope both on and off the stage for those in the theatre community touched by cancer. This ITEM WILL BE EMAILED TO THE WINNER!
Step into the glory days of the gridiron with this hand-signed Bob Lilly Dallas Cowboys jersey — a true treasure for any NFL enthusiast or die-hard Cowboys fan! 💙🤍
Known as “Mr. Cowboy,” Bob Lilly carved his name into football immortality as a defensive powerhouse and the first-ever Dallas Cowboys draft pick. This stunning jersey bears his authentic signature, beautifully preserved and JSA certified for complete peace of mind.
Whether displayed in your sports den, office, or man cave, this iconic piece radiates championship pride and the golden spirit of America’s Team. Don’t miss your chance to own this rare collectible that celebrates a legend of the game! 🏆⭐
✅ Hand Signed by Bob Lilly
✅ JSA Authenticated
✅ Perfect for Collectors & Cowboys Fans Alike!
Add this timeless symbol of NFL greatness to your collection today — and let the legacy of Bob Lilly inspire every game day! 🏈🔥
THIS ITEM CAN BE SHIPPED TO YOU DIRECTLY
🏁 Virginia International Raceway – IMSA Michelin GT Challenge Weekend Passes (August 21–23, 2026)
Get ready for a weekend of speed, adrenaline, and world-class racing at Virginia International Raceway! This package includes four (4) Weekend Passes to the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge, taking place August 21–23, 2026. Witness the thrill of precision driving, the roar of powerful machines, and the unforgettable atmosphere of one of the most exciting racing events of the year.
Details & Restrictions:
Don’t miss this chance to experience the rush of the track while supporting the mission of Cues For Cancer. Every bid fuels hope, resilience, and inspiration for those in the theatre community touched by cancer. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR WILL BE MAILED TO YOU DIRECTLY FROM CUES FOR CANCER.
Own a striking piece from one of football’s most electrifying — and most talked-about — players. This hand-signed jewelry item by Michael Vick carries not just the mark of a legendary quarterback, but also the story of a man who faced adversity, took accountability, and worked to rebuild both his life and his legacy.
Vick’s journey from phenom to redemption remains one of the most compelling in sports. This piece stands as a symbol of second chances, growth, and resilience.
✅ Hand-signed by Michael Vick
✅ Authenticated & Guaranteed Genuine
✅ A conversation piece that blends sports, history, and humanity
Add this rare collectible to your display — a reminder that even in the face of controversy, transformation is possible.
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
🏆💥 Bruce Smith Signed Super Bowl Program – JSA Authenticated! 💥🏆
Bring home a true piece of NFL greatness with this authentically hand-signed Super Bowl program by Bruce Smith, one of the most dominant defensive forces in football history! ⚡
As the NFL’s all-time sack leader and a cornerstone of the Buffalo Bills’ legendary Super Bowl runs, Bruce Smith’s name stands tall among the all-time greats. This stunning collectible, personally signed by the Hall of Famer himself and backed by JSA Authentication, is the perfect centerpiece for any serious sports collection.
Whether you’re a lifelong Bills fan, a lover of football history, or a collector chasing the legends of the game, this item radiates championship energy and pure gridiron pride. 💪🔥
✅ Hand Signed by Bruce Smith – Hall of Fame Legend
✅ JSA Authenticated for Guaranteed Authenticity
✅ Perfect for Display in Your Sports Room, Office, or Man Cave
Capture the power, passion, and prestige of one of the NFL’s most respected icons with this incredible signed Super Bowl program — a moment in time, immortalized forever. 🏈✨
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME.
This certificate entitles you to 4 general admission tickets to any regular season Richmond Ivy SC home match during the 2026 Season (based on availability). (ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED TO YOU.)
This certificate entitles you to 4 general admission tickets to any regular season Richmond KICKERS home match during the 2026 Season (based on availability). (ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED TO YOU.)
THIS IS A CUSTOM MADE DONATION FROM EXTREMELY BLESSED CUSTOM CREATIONS HERE IN THE HAMPTON ROADS. IT COMES WITH A SMALL CUSTOM T-SHIRT(S), A MATCHING BEANIE AND A TUMBLER WITH A STRAW! ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
⚾✨ Triple Signed Vintage Baseball Card Collection – Lyons, LaPoint & LaRoche ✨⚾
Step back into the golden age of baseball with this authentic, hand-signed trio of vintage player cards — each representing the grit, color, and character that defined America’s favorite pastime.
This set includes:
Each card is hand-signed in bold ink, individually preserved in protective sleeves, and offered together as a nostalgic tribute to the players who brought their heart to every inning.
✅ Three Original, Hand-Signed Cards
✅ Protected and Ready for Display
✅ Perfect for Collectors, Fans, and Memorabilia Enthusiasts
✅ All of Proceeds to Benefit Cues for Cancer 💖
Celebrate the enduring spirit of the game — three autographs, three stories, one timeless connection to baseball’s living history. ⚾💫
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME.
THIS IS A CUSTOM MADE DONATION FROM EXTREMELY BLESSED CUSTOM CREATIONS HERE IN THE HAMPTON ROADS. IT COMES WITH A SMALL CUSTOM T-SHIRT(3XL), A MATCHING BEANIE AND A TUMBLER WITH A STRAW! ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
THIS IS A CUSTOM DONATION BY EXTREMELY BLESSED CUSTOM CREATION THAT IS A GLITTER TUMBLER THAT SHOWS THE ARTISTIC FEMALE SPORTING COWBOY COLORS AND THE OTHER SIDE IS THE COWBOYS STAR. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
THIS IS A CUSTOM DONATION BY EXTREMELY BLESSED CUSTOM CREATION THAT IS A GLITTER TUMBLER GIVING OFF LUXURY AND OPULENCE ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
Made by Hampton Roads Small business owner of Extremely Blessed Custom Creations LLC., Laquinta Champion invites you to celebrate the power of cancer awareness with this gift basket. This includes: A deck of playing cards, a tumbler, two key chains, and so much more!
🦒 Two Single-Day Tickets to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk
Embark on a wild adventure close to home with two (2) single-day admission tickets to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. Explore lush gardens, encounter animals from around the world, and enjoy a day of discovery perfect for families, couples, or friends looking to reconnect with nature.
From majestic lions to playful red pandas, the zoo offers unforgettable moments and a chance to celebrate the wonder of our natural world. With interactive exhibits and educational programs, every visit is both fun and inspiring.
Details & Restrictions:
Your bid helps more than just animals—it helps Cues For Cancer continue its mission of inspiring hope in the theatre community touched by cancer. By supporting this auction, you’re bringing joy to your own life while shining a light of resilience for others. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
🚗 3 Full-Service Car Washes at Auto Bell
Keep your car sparkling inside and out with three (3) full-service car washes from Auto Bell. This package goes beyond the basics, ensuring your vehicle feels refreshed every time.
Each wash includes:
Perfect for maintaining your car’s shine and comfort, this package makes an excellent treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Details & Restrictions:
By bidding on this item, you’re not just caring for your car—you’re helping Cues For Cancer continue our mission of inspiring hope, courage, and resilience for those in the theatre community touched by cancer. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
The winning bidder will receive a hand-signed ticket to Nolan Ryan’s final career game that he will personalize to YOU!
Includes a hologram or a paper COA.This item will be shipped to the winning bidder within approximately 60 days. YOU MUST COME BY THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME TO PROVIDE YOUR INFORMATION FOR THIS TO BE SHIPPED TO YOU AND PERSONALIZED.
Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami!
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or
Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish
artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the
EAST Miami.
Terms
-Portrait may be of a family or individual (sorry, no pets).
-Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon
date and for hotel booking.
-Package does not include transportation
Valued at Over 5,000.00!
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME
This certificate will allow the winning bidder to receive one-in studio photo session and one 14’’ custom portrait artwork on paper (value $3000.00). Please note that the studio for the photography session is located in Maryland. Terms and Conditions: Must be registered within one month after the date of the event it was won at, and at the time of booking a deposit for reservation will be due. Certificate will be emailed to you within 5 business days from the end of the event.
This 2nd of 2 certificates will allow the winning bidder to receive one-in studio photo session and one 14’’ custom portrait artwork on paper (value $3000.00). Please note that the studio for the photography session is located in Maryland. Terms and Conditions: Must be registered within one month after the date of the event it was won at, and at the time of booking a deposit for reservation will be due. Certificate will be emailed to you within 5 business days from the end of the event.
(Retail Value of $3200.00) Since the pandemic millions of adults have experienced tech overwhelm, quiet quitting, focus stamina, and erosion of emotional intelligence that bond teams.
The Certified Digital Wellness Educators at Screen Time Clinic® are here to help bring a fresh perspective, new solutions, and timely insight into how your team can manage life better in the digital age. From mental health to reputation management, we cover over a dozen areas of concern and provide solutions on how to reduce stress by making technology less of a distraction at work and home. Attendees will also gain leadership skills on how to manage themselves and positively influence the tech culture in your workplace to set new communication norms when it comes to unplugging, response times, & workflow.
Don't miss your opportunity to craft a Digitally Well Culture and get your team of professionals or athletes energized, engaged, and productive!
*Feel like your inbox or life is never under control?
*Frustrated by Microsoft Teams notifications & others?
*Always distracted by your personal devices and endless tasks from others?
*Would rather be scrolling or gaming than working?
*Hard to pay attention during work meetings, trouble finding time to do it all?
*Wonder how technology impacts your brain, relationships, athletics, and work?
This 60-90 minute LIVE interactive virtual workshop for groups over 20 is hosted by Screen Time Clinic® founder and digital wellness expert, Nicole Rawson.
Approved by the Canadian Law society, the content of this workshop is the same as keynote seminars starting at $3200 given to large corporations to improve employees in multiple areas of work and life. This material will benefit anyone looking to improve their workplace environment, increase productivity, improve mental health, athletic performance, emotional intelligence, and reduce tech
overwhelm through mindful use of screen time and technology systems.
Groups fewer than 20 will receive access to the self-paced course or option to enroll up to 200 students self-paced CERTIFICATE CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE SCOPE AT THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Elegance Necklace and Earrings set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
About Jewels With A Purpose
Discover the allure of Jewels With A Purpose, a brand synonymous with affordable luxury and philanthropy. For 20 years, they have been featured at charity auctions, fundraisers, and elegant galas across the United States, helping to raise millions of dollars for charity. Their exclusive curated collections are designed in California by European founder and designer Eliza Friedman, who draws inspiration from elements in nature as well as the couture houses in Europe.
Jewels With A Purpose features the finest simulated diamonds, created gemstones, and genuine pearls, which are not only beautiful and elegant but also sustainably sourced and designed to last a lifetime. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
The Royal Elegance Ring is a breathtaking fusion of craftsmanship and glamour. At its heart lies a luminous 10×10 mm cushion-cut simulated sapphire centerpiece, encircled by a double halo of precision-set pavé stones that shimmer with every movement. Its elegant split-shank design, adorned with over 130 hand-set accent stones, creates a cascade of sparkle from every angle. Intricate side detailing adds a touch of artistry, while the premium 925 sterling silver base with 18K white gold overlay ensures enduring beauty and luxurious shine. This combination ensures that the ring remains resistant to tarnish, retaining its beauty for years to come.
Designed in a classic size 7, this cocktail ring is the ideal choice for those who appreciate fine jewelry that combines sophistication with timeless appeal. Whether worn to a formal event or as a bold everyday accessory, the Royal Elegance Ring will undoubtedly add an aura of regal elegance to any outfit, making you feel like royalty with every wear.
The MONACO Ring channels the same Riviera allure as its namesake, blending timeless sophistication with unmistakable presence. Each link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then luxuriously finished in a rich 18K gold overlay for a radiance that captures light — and attention — from every angle.
Its distinctive anchor-link design, adorned with finely set stones, draws inspiration from Monaco’s iconic harbor — a symbol of strength, connection, and enduring style. The open-link construction offers both visual impact and all-day comfort, while precise craftsmanship ensures a smooth, polished fit around the finger.
Substantial yet refined, the MONACO Ring is the perfect statement piece — equally at home paired with casual chic or evening sophistication. Designed for those who value artistry and presence in every detail, this ring is more than jewelry; it’s a declaration of golden confidence.
Details: Handmade Anchor Links · 925 Sterling Silver · 18K Gold Overlay · Stone Accents · 8.8g Weight
MONACO — Wear the Riviera, command the room.
The MONACO Earrings bring the unmistakable elegance of the Riviera to every turn of your head. Each anchor link is individually handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver, then opulently finished in a warm 18K gold overlay for a glow that is as rich as the Mediterranean sun.
The signature anchor-link design, accented with finely set stones, draws inspiration from Monaco’s iconic harbor — a timeless emblem of strength, style, and connection. Their sculpted form and polished surface catch the light effortlessly, adding a touch of brilliance to both casual days and glamorous evenings.
Lightweight yet substantial, these earrings are designed for all-day comfort, secured with precision posts for a confident fit. Whether paired with the MONACO Necklace, Bracelet, or Ring, they complete the look of someone who values refinement in every detail.
Details: Handmade Anchor Links · 925 Sterling Silver · 18K Gold Overlay · Stone Accents · 6.6g Total Weight
MONACO — Let every glance shine with Riviera sophistication.
Elevate your elegance with these Mother-of-Pearl Earrings, a harmonious blend of sophistication and natural beauty. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, these earrings exude timeless charm while offering exceptional quality and style.
The centerpiece of each earring is a luminous genuine mother-of-pearl bloom, beautifully set to capture and reflect light with an ethereal glow. The soft, iridescent hues of the mother-of-pearl evoke feelings of elegance and tranquility, making these earrings a perfect symbol of grace and refinement. A delicate clear stone accents the design, adding just the right touch of sparkle for understated glamour.
Thoughtfully designed with a secure lever-back closure, these earrings ensure comfort and ease for all-day wear. Whether paired with a chic daytime outfit or an evening ensemble, the Mother-of-Pearl Earrings add a touch of natural sophistication to any look.
Perfect as a gift for someone special or as a meaningful addition to your own collection, these earrings are more than an accessory—they’re a celebration of timeless beauty and craftsmanship. Let their luminous mother-of-pearl glow light up your style with elegance and grace.
Elevate your style with this Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet, a delicate masterpiece that blends timeless charm with modern sophistication. Crafted in premium 925 sterling silver with a luxurious yellow gold overlay, this bracelet exudes elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.
The design features genuine mother-of-pearl blossoms, each set to perfection to highlight their natural iridescence. The soft, pearlescent glow of the genuine mother-of-pearl reflects light beautifully, evoking a sense of serenity and understated luxury. The blossoms are elegantly linked with gold-plated chain accents, creating a graceful and feminine silhouette that is perfect for any occasion.
Secured with a stylish toggle clasp, this bracelet ensures both ease of wear and a secure fit, making it a versatile piece for day-to-night transitions. Whether worn on its own or paired with matching accessories, the Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet adds a touch of natural beauty and sophistication to any look.
Perfect as a meaningful gift or as a timeless addition to your own collection, this bracelet is more than an accessory—it’s a celebration of grace, beauty, and the art of fine jewelry. Let its genuine mother-of-pearl blossoms and elegant design brighten your style with every wear.
The Royal Elegance Necklace and Lever-Back Earrings Set is a luxurious duo that brings a timeless touch of sophistication and opulence to any ensemble. Crafted from high-quality premium 925 sterling silver, this set is designed to offer both beauty and durability. The pieces are finished with a sleek white gold overlay, ensuring they maintain their radiant shine and resistance to tarnish for years.
At the heart of each piece, sits a stunning cushion-cut simulated sapphire centerpiece, masterfully cut to capture and reflect light from every angle. The vibrant sapphire stone, set in a secure sterling silver setting, radiates a royal blue hue that evokes elegance and charm. Surrounding the sapphire is a halo of meticulously placed cubic zirconia stones, offering an additional layer of sparkle that enhances the sapphire’s mesmerizing beauty. The chain is crafted from 925 sterling silver and features a delicate yet sturdy design, allowing the pendant to gracefully rest on the neckline, adding a touch of refinement to any look.
The Santorini Earrings are a masterpiece of elegance and artistry, a radiant blend of timeless design and Mediterranean charm. Crafted from premium 925 sterling silver, finished with a luxurious gold overlay and genuine turquoise, these earrings radiate a golden warmth that enhances their sophisticated allure. Designed in a classic “hug” style, they gracefully embrace the ear, combining comfort with refined beauty.
The design is brought to life by authentic turquoise gemstones, their vibrant azure tones echoing the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea, a nod to the sun-drenched vistas of Santorini. Each turquoise stone is carefully set against an intricate filigree pattern, inspired by the radiant rays of the sun. This meticulous detailing creates a luminous interplay of texture and light, capturing the essence of sunlit mornings on a Grecian island.
The Santorini Earrings are more than a mere accessory; they are a celebration of life’s beauty, evoking the serenity of Mediterranean landscapes and the brilliance of golden sunlight. Perfect for those who seek a piece of jewelry that tells a story, these earrings are a statement of elegance, culture, and timeless grace—a treasure for any collection.
ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
The Santorini Faith Necklace is a stunning statement of faith and artistry, designed to combine meaningful symbolism with elegant Mediterranean-inspired craftsmanship. Handcrafted from premium 925 sterling silver with a radiant gold overlay, this exquisite piece features a 17-inch paperclip chain, perfectly complementing the bold yet refined design of the cross pendant.
The pendant is a true work of art, showcasing a double-sided design for unparalleled versatility. On one side, five authentic turquoise stones are set against intricate sunburst engravings, symbolizing rays of hope and vitality. The vivid turquoise gemstones evoke the serene waters of the Aegean Sea, adding a vibrant touch that beautifully contrasts with the golden glow of the cross.
On the reverse side, the word “FAITH” is elegantly engraved, surrounded by delicate clover-like accents that represent good fortune and spiritual strength. This thoughtful detail ensures the necklace is both a stylish accessory and a meaningful expression of personal beliefs.
The paperclip chain, with its modern yet timeless aesthetic, adds a touch of contemporary elegance, while the lobster clasp is thoughtfully designed for ease of use—its ideal size makes it quick and simple to fasten without hassle. A branded charm at the clasp adds an exclusive, polished finish to the overall look.
Whether worn to symbolize your faith, to make a bold statement, or as a cherished gift for someone special, the Santorini Cross Necklace is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and heartfelt inspiration. Let its beauty, practicality, and meaning illuminate your style and spirit every day.
David Ankrum, the talented voice actor who is best known for portraying the voice of Cpt. Wedge Antilles, also known as "Red 2" in the original Star Wars Episode IV and in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has agreed to sign this flag and personalize it to the winning bidder.
With the holiday season coming up, a one-of-a-kind, personalized collectible is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan.
The flag will be signed under the supervision of authorized agents and it will be accompanied by a letter of authenticity.
Shipping and handling are included in the cost. This item will ship directly to you.
The winner chooses the destination! Donated by HGA Trips: https://hgatrips.com
DUBLIN
NAPA VALLEY
BORDEAUX
AMALFI COAST
HGA has partnered with more than 1,200 nonprofits nationwide and works closelywith national organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Ducks Unlimited, RockyMountain Elk Foundation, American Lung Association, National Wild TurkeyFederation, and more.
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with the choice of Dublin, Bordeaux, Napa Valley, or Amalfi Coast as indicated above. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable. ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR EMAILED.
HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/premier-passport.html
Donated by HGA Trips: https://hgatrips.com Tacked with natural beauty and some of the most paradise-esque scenery in the world, wherever you choose to go in the Caribbean, you can't go wrong. Go for a walk along the beach, dive and explore the coral reefs, or relax and be pampered at the resort. With a mixture of white sandy beaches, azure waters, and stunning sunsets, we know you will love this all-inclusive trip for two!
Package Includes:
Terms and Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 4-night all-inclusive stay in the Caribbean. Accommodations are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable. ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR EMAILED TO YOU.
HGAVacations.com Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/caribbean-all-inclusive.html
This trip is perfect for the bourbon enthusiast! Lexington, Kentucky, is not only the birthplace of bourbon but also has a lot to keep you busy, including tours, tastings, big-city nightlife, quaint country towns, bourbon-themed restaurants, world-class horse parks and racetracks, and trendy shopping areas.
Package Includes:
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 3-night stay in Lexington, KY, and includes a guided tour featuring 5 local distillery stops (with private driver, lunch, and $100 gift card for each guest) and dinner at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse (not to exceed $200). Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Travel during the week prior to and the week after the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders Cup are not available. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
Discover the magic of Hawaii through its iconic island destinations: the vibrant energy of Waikiki Beach on Oahu, the volcanic wonders of Kona on the Big Island, or the golden sands of Kaanapali on Maui. Each location offers its own unique blend of adventure, natural beauty, and Hawaiian culture. Whether you're surfing in Waikiki, exploring lava fields in Kona, or relaxing on Maui's world-famous beaches, Hawaii promises an unforgettable escape. Customize your stay by selecting from a range of hotels including Aston, Hilton, Hyatt, Outrigger, and more.
Package Includes:
Terms & Conditions:Terms & Conditions:
Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR EMAILED.
Discover the charm of Amsterdam, a city where historic canals wind through vibrant neighborhoods filled with art, culture, and beauty. From exploring world-renowned museums like the Van Gogh Museum to savoring Dutch delicacies in cozy cafés, Amsterdam offers a perfect blend of old-world charm and modern allure. Whether you're strolling along tulip-lined streets or cruising the waterways, every corner of this enchanting city invites adventure.
Package Includes:
Terms & Conditions:
Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/amsterdam.html
ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR EMAILED.
Bali, the Island of the Gods, is a tropical paradise that entices travelers with its lush landscapes, vibrant culture, and stunning beaches. From the iconic rice terraces of Ubud to the serene temples scattered across the island, Bali offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to adventure seekers, spiritual explorers, and relaxation enthusiasts alike. With its warm hospitality and rich traditions, Bali is a destination that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor.
Nestled on the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, Samabe Bali Suites and Villas offers an unparalleled luxury retreat. This exquisite resort boasts elegantly designed suites, each featuring breathtaking ocean views. Guests can indulge in world-class dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of recreational activities, all while enjoying the impeccable service and serene ambiance that define Samabe Bali Suites and Villas.
Package Includes:
Terms and Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 6-night all-inclusive stay at the Samabe Suites & Villas in Bali, Indonesia. Accommodations are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE OR EMAILED.
Bienvenue à Paris, the enchanting City of Light! Nestled along the banks of the Seine River, Paris stands as a timeless icon of art, culture, and romance. Renowned for its iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, this metropolis seamlessly blends history with contemporary flair. Immerse yourself in the cobblestone streets of Montmartre, where bohemian spirit lingers, or stroll down the glamorous Champs-Élysées. Indulge in delectable pastries at charming patisseries, savor exquisite cuisine at sidewalk cafés, and witness the city's vibrant pulse in its bustling markets. Paris, with its grandeur, history, and charm, invites you to embark on a journey through its enchanting streets, where every corner reveals a story waiting to be discovered. Vive la Paris!
Package Includes:
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-night stay at Hotel Moderniste and includes the choice of either a fully guided tour of the Eiffel Tower with a 1-hour Champagne Seine River Cruise OR a hands-on cooking class experience. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/paris-france-2400.html
Bordeaux is a city of graceful streets made for wandering and where you can eat well and drink better! This extraordinary city in France is lively, dynamic, and full of good grace that will take your vacation to the next level. Take a stroll through old Bordeaux in the Triangle d'Or and stop at Place des Quinconces, France's most prominent public square. The city of Bordeaux is an ideal base for exploring the greater wine region's unforgettable sights and tastes.More than just a luxury hotel, Le Palais Gallien Hôtel & Spa is a key venue in the life of Bordeaux. This beautiful mansion from the end of the 19th century offers a luxurious and warm setting with a cocktail bar and lounge, a heated outdoor swimming pool in the heart of the garden, multiple relaxation areas throughout, and a gastronomic restaurant -La Table de Montaigne.Package Includes:5 nights for 2 adults at 5-star hotel Le Palais GallienPrivate wine tour of 2 wineries in Saint-ÉmilionPrivate walking tour around Bordeaux. Terms & Conditions: This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-nights tayat 5-star hotel, Le Palais Gallien, and includes a private wine tour and a private walking tour. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.HGAVacations.com Website Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/bordeaux-france.html
ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED.
Taste Now, Travel Later: Tuscany -6 Nights for 4 AdultsMagnificently positioned between Arezzo, Perugia, Florence, and Siena, this picturesque area sits between the Chianti region and Umbrian valleys, making it a strategic spot for anyone who wants to experience the heart of Italy. Enjoy learning about traditional Tuscan cooking with a dinner show by a private chef. With a private apartment in one of the crown jewels of Tuscany -the charming town of Cortona -this is the perfect vacation for those seeking relaxation and adventure! Package IncludesWine Shipped to Your DoorExperience a guided tasting of rare Tuscan varietals from your home and an entire case of the finest wines from Tuscany shipped to your door! Included are four collections of 3 bottles each (12 total bottles) with special Italian gems: Brunello, Vino Nobile, Chianti Classico, and Bolgheri. Private Apartment -6 Nights for 4 AdultsStay in a charming 2 bed / 2 bath private apartment with a fully-equipped kitchen and living room located in the heart of Cortona, Italy.Cooking Show & Dinner, Enjoy learning about traditional Tuscan cooking with a dinner show by a private chef. Wine education and local wine tasting with four varieties of local wines included. Terms: This travel package provides 4 adults with a 6-night stay in a private apartment in Cortona and includes a cooking show, dinner, and 12 bottles of Tuscan wine shipped to your door. Accommodations and excursions are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Your personal travel concierge can arrange excursions and transportation upon request at an additional cost. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.HGAVacations.com Landing Page Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/tuscany-for-4-with-wine
ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE AT THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED TO YOU.
Puerto Vallarta is a stunning resort town located on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state. Known for its spectacular beaches, marine life, water sports, and local resorts, Puerto Vallarta is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. Take a food & mixology tour and discover world-class food options and delectable drinks, embark on a whale-watching adventure, go snorkeling, or simply chill and relax poolside with a cocktail and soak up the beautiful sunshine.
Package Includes
Terms & Conditions:
This travel package provides 2 adults with a 5-night all-inclusive stay in Puerto Vallarta. Accommodations are subject to change and availability without notice, at which time they will be substituted with an equivalent option. Resort fees are not included. Reservations must be booked at least 90 days in advance. Package expires 24 months after date of purchase. Airfare and airport transfers are not included. Additional nights and travel with less than 90 days advance booking may be available as an upgrade at an additional cost. A valid passport is required at the time of booking your trip for all international travel. Travel during holidays and peak periods is subject to availability and may require an additional cost. This certificate may not be resold or donated to an organization and is not refundable.
HGAVacations.com Link: https://www.hgavacations.com/puerto-vallarta-all-inclusive.html
ITEM CAN BE PICKED UP FROM THE CUES FOR CANCER TABLE A THE END OF THE GAME OR EMAILED TO YOU.
A discontinued treasure from Germany’s famed Hofbauer Crystal, this Ruby Byrdes Collection square decanter pairs brilliant lead crystal with the line’s signature ruby overlay and cut‐to‐clear bird motif. At 10½ inches tall with its matching faceted stopper, the piece shimmers with starburst cuts and the collection’s distinctive ruby medallion—equally perfect on a bar cart or as a luminous display piece.
Details
By bidding, you’re bringing this bright, bird-song of a decanter into your home while lifting up the work of Cues For Cancer—hope that sparkles, like light through crystal. ITEM MUST BE PICKED UP AT THE END OF THE GAME AT THE SCOPE ARENA CUES FOR CANCER TABLE.
This is for a $1,000.00 tax service courtesy of Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor. Choose from one of the following expert-level services, both designed to help you take control of your financial future.
Option A: Tax Preparation
Option B: Tax Resolution
Retail Value $12,600
South Africa Hunt A Includes a 7-night stay with Theron Safaris for four hunters, six full hunting days, chef-prepared meals per day with wine and beer, two hunters to one guide, trackers and skinners with hunters in the field, all transportation in the hunting area daily laundry, field preparation of trophies and pickup and drop off from the closest airport.
On this exciting adventure, you will Hunt tens of thousands of acres of Veld (grassland) in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces of South Africa. Enjoy lodging with all the amenities of the home, including gourmet meals, local beer, wine, laundry service, Wi-Fi, and more.
Plains Game Hunting
A typical day begins with a full breakfast, a morning hunt trip into the field, where you will be guided to specific areas where the game is abundant. After a successful hunt, the animal is field-dressed and prepared for transport back to the lodge. A relaxing lunch at the lodge follows, and another afternoon plains-game hunting experience. The day is completed with sundowners (cocktails) around the boma (fireplace sitting area), appetizers, and dinner with courses inspired by the local South African culture, including fresh game, chicken, beef, vegetables, and local desserts.
Accommodations
Indulge in six nights of luxury in a meticulously designed hunting lodge, tailored with the American hunter in mind. Each hunter or couple will enjoy a single-occupancy room and bathroom, ensuring your privacy and comfort.
In the main dining area, delight in locally inspired gourmet meals, superb South African wine, and local beer. Unwind by the boma and share stories about your successful day of hunting, feeling pampered and relaxed.
Embark on an exhilarating adventure as you hunt thousands of South African bushveld acres for up to 45 plus Plains game and dangerous game species. The thrill of the hunt is amplified by the diverse range of species you can encounter. The most popular time to hunt is late May through the end of August when temperatures are cooler. However, February through April are excellent, and October and November are hot, offering a unique experience each season.
Therefore, the hunting season runs from February through November. Since South Africa is below the equator, the seasons are opposite of those in the United States.
Additional Information
Travel must be completed within three years from the date of purchase. Reservations are subject to availability. Hunting trips must be booked with the outfitter within 90 days for the 2025 to 2027 hunting seasons, as dates and availability go fast. We understand the importance of flexibility in planning your trip, and we are here to accommodate your needs.
Children as young as eight who have taken a hunter safety course can hunt with a parent. A deposit of $1,500 per hunter is required to reserve hunting dates. The $1,500 deposit goes 100% towards trophy fees for animals harvested at the end of the trip. An additional $1,000 deposit is due one year before arrival. This second deposit goes 100% towards the trophy fee bill at the end of the hunt.
Non-hunters can also join the journey and experience the beauty of South Africa’s wilderness at $2,000 per person. Children from 5 to 12 are $400, and 13 to 17 are $1,000. A $500 deposit is required at booking, with the balance due to the outfitter at the end of the trip. There is no deposit for children’s rates. Non-hunters can enjoy the lodge’s amenities, participate in non-hunting activities, and accompany hunters on their expeditions.
Theron Safaris operates from several Lodges in the Limpopo and Free State Provinces. Airport pickup is from the closest airport to the lodge. You will receive an email from the outfitter with the arrival and departure airports. Hunters must harvest at least three animals per trophy fee price sheet (excluding Baboon, Jackal, or Monkey).
Seasonal Incentives**
Theron Safaris offers travel incentives for specific months. If you book a hunt in February, March, or April, each hunter will receive a $500 trophy fee credit, reducing the overall cost of your safari. Each hunter will receive a $2,000 trophy fee credit for any hunts booked from August through November, providing even more value for your money. Please see the Charity Safaris Disclaimer for details.
Minimum Requirements
Your hunt is designed for 4 to 6 hunters, but your group may be as small as two hunters. All hunting is done on a 1 Guide to 2 Hunter basis, ensuring personalized attention and guidance. The average hunter will spend $4500 to $5500 in trophy fees, depending on the species and number of animals harvested.
Not included with this trip are trophy fees for animals harvested, wounded, or lost, airfare, accommodations before or after the hunt, dip, pack, or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle rental (if you don’t bring your rifle), gratuities, personal or medical insurance, or non-hunters.
At Theron African Safaris, we uphold the highest standards of safety and ethics. Please note that the use of drugs and illegal substances, prostitution, visiting strip clubs, or other illegal or illicit activities is not condoned or allowed at the lodge or under our supervision. We are committed to ensuring your safety and the integrity of the hunting experience. Any violation of these rules will result in losing your hunting privileges without a refund and being immediately escorted to the airport.
Contact
For questions and reservations, please contact Cody Kennerknecht at (970) 250-6613 or [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!