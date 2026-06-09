Cuisine in the Corn sponsored by Leadership Calhoun

Social includes beer and wine, 5-Course Dinner, and Entertainment all in a Calhoun County Corn Field.

Entertainment: 1 Piano 2 Much Fun!





This is the class project of Leadership Calhoun 2026 - proceeds to benefit a Leadership Calhoun Scholarship for a Calhoun County student at ICCC and the Calhoun County Conservation Outdoor Classroom.

Seated served dining:

Charcuterie Cup

Classic Ceasar Salad

Sweet Corn Chowder

Smoked Pork Loin and Turkey Breast - Wine parings

Creamy Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Crumble Green Beans

Dinner Roll

Ice Cream and Wafer Cookie