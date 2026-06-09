Calhoun County Economic Development Corporation

Hosted by

Calhoun County Economic Development Corporation

About this event

Cuisine in the Corn sponsored by Leadership Calhoun

2421 S Twin Lakes Rd

Rockwell City, IA 50579, USA

General Admission
$100

Social includes beer and wine, 5-Course Dinner, and Entertainment all in a Calhoun County Corn Field.

Entertainment: 1 Piano 2 Much Fun!


This is the class project of Leadership Calhoun 2026 - proceeds to benefit a Leadership Calhoun Scholarship for a Calhoun County student at ICCC and the Calhoun County Conservation Outdoor Classroom.

Seated served dining:

Charcuterie Cup

Classic Ceasar Salad

Sweet Corn Chowder

Smoked Pork Loin and Turkey Breast - Wine parings

Creamy Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

Bacon Crumble Green Beans

Dinner Roll

Ice Cream and Wafer Cookie

Add a donation for Calhoun County Economic Development Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!