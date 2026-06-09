Cuisine in the Corn sponsored by Leadership Calhoun

About this event
Social includes beer and wine, 5-Course Dinner, and Entertainment all in a Calhoun County Corn Field.
Entertainment: 1 Piano 2 Much Fun!
This is the class project of Leadership Calhoun 2026 - proceeds to benefit a Leadership Calhoun Scholarship for a Calhoun County student at ICCC and the Calhoun County Conservation Outdoor Classroom.
Seated served dining:
Charcuterie Cup
Classic Ceasar Salad
Sweet Corn Chowder
Smoked Pork Loin and Turkey Breast - Wine parings
Creamy Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes
Bacon Crumble Green Beans
Dinner Roll
Ice Cream and Wafer Cookie
$
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