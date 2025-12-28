Culinary Educational Symposium 2nd Annual March 24 2026 ACF Philadelphia DVCA

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
· Vendor Rate: $225.00 includes meals for 1 attendee .Extra attendees register and pay General Admission.
· Includes one table, one black tablecloth, two chairs, and one 110V electric outlet. per vendor registration
· Additional Electricity: $100.00
· For electric requirements over 110V, arrangements must be made in advance.
· Documentation: Vendors are required to provide proof of liability insurance. Email to [email protected]
Also contact us for any questions.
Nonmember of ACF
Would you like to Sponsor this event and we will share your information in the Attendee handouts and in mailings, on our website.
Would you like to Sponsor this event and we will share your information in the Attendee handouts and in mailings, on our website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!