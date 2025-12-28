ACF DVCA Charities

ACF DVCA Charities

Culinary Educational Symposium 2nd Annual March 24 2026 ACF Philadelphia DVCA

815 Justison St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

General Admission Professional Early Registration
$120
Available until Feb 22

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission Professional
$135
Student Early Registration
$80
Available until Feb 22
Student
$100
Vendor Registration
$225

·         Vendor Rate: $225.00 includes meals for 1 attendee .Extra attendees register and pay General Admission.

·         Includes one table, one black tablecloth, two chairs, and one 110V electric outlet. per vendor registration

·         Additional Electricity: $100.00

·         For electric requirements over 110V, arrangements must be made in advance.

·         Documentation: Vendors are required to provide proof of liability insurance. Email to [email protected]

Also contact us for any questions.

Industry Guests
$150

Nonmember of ACF

Event Sponsorship
$300

Would you like to Sponsor this event and we will share your information in the Attendee handouts and in mailings, on our website.

Event Sponsorship (Copy)
$500

Would you like to Sponsor this event and we will share your information in the Attendee handouts and in mailings, on our website.

