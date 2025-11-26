Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club

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Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club

About this event

Culinary KitchenAid Bowl Set & More

KitchenAid Mixing Bowl Set item
KitchenAid Mixing Bowl Set
$50

This set includes;

1 KithcenAid Mixing Bowl

2 Pastas

2 Pestos

1 Balsamic or oil (Depending on supply)

1 Pasta Spoon

Cutting Board with Saying - Memories & Meals Made Here item
Cutting Board with Saying - Memories & Meals Made Here
$10

One Cutting Board size 5" x 7" with handle

with saying

Memories & Meals Made Here

But First Coffee - Cutting Board item
But First Coffee - Cutting Board
$10

But First Coffee - Cutting Board

5x7" with handle and bow

I Love Cooking with Wine Sometimes I even put it in food - C item
I Love Cooking with Wine Sometimes I even put it in food - C
$10

Cutting Board with saying

I Love Cooking with Wine Sometimes I even put it in food -

5x7" with handle and bow

My Favorite COlor is Christmas Lights item
My Favorite COlor is Christmas Lights
$10

Cutting Board with saying

My Favorite COlor is Christmas Lights

5x7" with Handle and bow

Add a donation for Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club

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