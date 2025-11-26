Culinary KitchenAid Bowl Set & More

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About this event
This set includes;
1 KithcenAid Mixing Bowl
2 Pastas
2 Pestos
1 Balsamic or oil (Depending on supply)
1 Pasta Spoon
One Cutting Board size 5" x 7" with handle
with saying
Memories & Meals Made Here
But First Coffee - Cutting Board
5x7" with handle and bow
Cutting Board with saying
I Love Cooking with Wine Sometimes I even put it in food -
5x7" with handle and bow
Cutting Board with saying
My Favorite COlor is Christmas Lights
5x7" with Handle and bow
$
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