Bold black, pink, and blue scribbles overlap on a white canvas background.

Hosted by

Young Dance Collective Inc

About this event

Sales closed

cullen+them silent auction

In the Circle 1 item
In the Circle 1
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 2 item
In the Circle 2
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 3 item
In the Circle 3
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 4 item
In the Circle 4
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 5 item
In the Circle 5
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 6 item
In the Circle 6
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 7 item
In the Circle 7
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 8 item
In the Circle 8
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 9 item
In the Circle 9
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 10 item
In the Circle 10
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 11 item
In the Circle 11
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 12 item
In the Circle 12
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 13 item
In the Circle 13
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 14 item
In the Circle 14
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 15 item
In the Circle 15
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 16 item
In the Circle 16
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 17 item
In the Circle 17
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 18 item
In the Circle 18
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 19 item
In the Circle 19
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

In the Circle 20 item
In the Circle 20
$125

Starting bid

Original artwork produced by Jamel Robinson at our 2025 gala in collaboration with attendees, based on Robinson's "In the Circle of Love: A Collaborative Exhibition." 

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