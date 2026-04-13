Culpeper Cavaliers - Culpeper Community Baseball Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Beach Cottage in Colonial Beach, VA – A 4-day, 3-night stay at this 3-bedroom cottage on the water with your own private beach. Colonial Beach is about 1 ½ hours from Culpeper. The cottage is about 10 minutes from downtown Colonial Beach. Cottage has a 4.96 rating on Airbnb. Normal Airbnb rental rate during the high season is $400 per night. Value $1,200
Starting bid
This is for a twosome to join a member of the Foundry (Brian Wortman) who is a Cavalier sponsor and supporter. The Foundry is a hidden gem tucked away in beautiful Powhatan County. Originally constructed in 1990 by the esteemed J.K. Timmons, this course is situated on the picturesque Fine Creek and features naturally rolling terrain. Value $450 ($225 per golfer)
Starting bid
Gift Backpack – This backpack contains many very nice items to include Bose Quitecomfort Headphones, Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker, Therabody Theragun Relief Massager, and a Banshee Personal Safety Alarm. Value $700
Starting bid
The Inn at Willow Grove – Amidst the lush, scenic landscapes of Virginia Wine Country, The Inn at Willow Grove blends the timeless elegance and charm of a beautifully restored 1770s historic house with modern luxury, Forbes Travel Guide four star-rated accommodations and gourmet cuisine. Located on the 15 between Culpeper and Orange. Enjoy a $250 gift certificate toward dinner, accommodations, or spa services. Value $250
Starting bid
Wortman Mechanical – One year of HVAC Maintenance (one spring and one fall service). Value $250
Starting bid
Cedar Mountain Stone - 1 of 2 gift certificates to be redeemed for one load (16 tons) of crushed stone (excluding gabion and all rip rap sizes) delivered within 75 miles of Cedar Mountain Stone located at 10496 Quarry Drive, Mitchells, VA. Value $500
Starting bid
Cedar Mountain Stone - 2 of 2 gift certificates to be redeemed for one load (16 tons) of crushed stone (excluding gabion and all rip rap sizes) delivered within 75 miles of Cedar Mountain Stone located at 10496 Quarry Drive, Mitchells, VA. Value $500
Starting bid
PATH Recreation & Fitness Center and Powell Wellness Center – Enjoy a 3 month all access membership to both of these centers that are part of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. Value $230
Starting bid
Gold's Gym – Enjoy a 3 month all access membership to Gold's Gym Culpeper. Value $200
Starting bid
Battlefield Automotive – Certificate for $250 toward anything at Battlefield Ford, Toyota, or Chevrolet - vehicle, service, merchandise. Value $250
Starting bid
Cavaliers Baseball Themed Gift Basket – Bring home the spirit of Culpeper Cavaliers baseball with this handcrafted collection featuring custom laser engraved items and game day essentials. Items include: customizable fence footrest, Cavaliers engraved pint glass & tumbler, Culpeper slate coasters, baseball & Culpeper themed magnets, customizable cutting board, wooden baseball earrings, baseball bat bottle opener, baseball game, keychain, Cavaliers baseball. All customizable items will be engraved free of charge by Country Cut & Crafted after the winning bidder is determined. Value $225
Starting bid
Autographed Game Jersey - An authentic Cavaliers gray game jersey that will be autographed by the players on the 2026 team. Value Priceless
Starting bid
Custom Handmade Cavaliers TV Trays – A set of two TV trays for the die hard Cavaliers fan. Made from solid wood. Value $200
Starting bid
K&M Lawn, Garden and Arborist Supplies Gift Card for $100 off anything, service or product. Value $100
Starting bid
Fredericksburg Nationals (Fred Nats) Tickets – The Fred Nats are the single A minor league team of the Washington Nationals. This auction is 3 tickets for the Tuesday, July 21st game. Parking is included. This game is against the Houston Astros single A team. Tickets are field level down the right field line. Value $60
Starting bid
Fredericksburg Nationals (Fred Nats) Tickets – The Fred Nats are the single A minor league team of the Washington Nationals. This auction is 3 tickets for the Thursday, August 6th game. Parking is included. This game is against the Baltimore Orioles single A team. Tickets are field level down the right field line. Value $60
Starting bid
Fredericksburg Nationals (Fred Nats) Tickets – The Fred Nats are the single A minor league team of the Washington Nationals. This auction is 3 tickets for the Tuesday, August 18th game. Parking is included. This game is against the Chicago White Sox single A team. Tickets are field level down the right field line. Value $60
Starting bid
Tidal Wave Auto Spa – A pack of four car wash tickets for free car washes. Each ticket is a $30 value. Ticket will get linked with a phone number when used. Only one ticket can be used per phone number. Value $120
Starting bid
Tidal Wave Auto Spa – A pack of four car wash tickets for free car washes. Each ticket is a $30 value. Ticket will get linked with a phone number when used. Only one ticket can be used per phone number. Value $120
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