Culpeper Cavaliers - Culpeper Community Baseball Inc.'s Silent Auction

This is for a twosome to join a member of the Foundry (Brian Wortman) who is a Cavalier sponsor and supporter. The Foundry is a hidden gem tucked away in beautiful Powhatan County. Originally constructed in 1990 by the esteemed J.K. Timmons, this course is situated on the picturesque Fine Creek and features naturally rolling terrain. Value $450 ($225 per golfer)