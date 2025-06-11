Culpeper Minute Men's Shop

This full-color, magazine-style program is a keepsake publication produced in honor of the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s Farewell Tour through Culpeper. It includes event highlights, historic essays, photos, and profiles of the key players—both past and present—who have made this celebration possible.



This program was supported in part by a grant from the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission and Virginia Humanities.



