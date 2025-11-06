Dr. Shirley Davis Foundation, Inc.

CULTIVATE: The Ultimate Career Building Experience

3624 Causeway Blvd

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

Rising Star Registration
$15

Perfect for students and recent graduates ready to launch their careers. Includes full access to CULTIVATE 2026 workshops, keynote sessions, professional headshots, wardrobe support, business vendors, on-site hiring opportunities, and meals. Your ticket also helps fund the Shirley’s Higher Learning Scholarship.

Trailblazer Registration
$35

Designed for mid-level professionals and above who want to elevate their career and expand their network. Includes full access to CULTIVATE 2026 workshops, keynote sessions, professional headshots, wardrobe support, business vendors, on-site hiring opportunities, and meals. A portion of your ticket supports the Shirley’s Higher Learning Scholarship.

Request a Sponsored Ticket
Free

Excited to attend but need a little help? Request a sponsored ticket to be considered for a complimentary spot. While this does not guarantee a ticket, we will follow up with next steps and guidance for your request.

Vision Sponsor
$5,000
  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials, website, and signage
  • Recognition in press releases, media, and all event communications
  • Opportunity for a main stage speaking segment (up to 5 minutes)
  • Admission for up to 20 guests
  • Premier exhibit booth space with prime placement
  • Recognition across social media and email campaigns
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials or giveaways to all attendees
  • Shirley’s Higher Learning Annual Scholarship Award will be given on your company’s behalf
Mission Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo placement on event materials, website, and signage
  • Recognition in press releases and event communications
  • Acknowledgement from stage during event
  • Admission for up to 15 guests
  • Prominent exhibit booth space
  • Recognition across social media and email campaigns
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials or giveaways
  • Shirley’s Higher Learning Annual Scholarship Award will be given on your company’s behalf
Growth Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo placement on event materials and website
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Admission for up to 10 guests
  • Exhibit booth space included
  • Recognition across social media and email campaigns
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials to attendees
  • Shirley’s Higher Learning Annual Scholarship Award will be given on your company’s behalf
Community Sponsor
$500
  • Logo placement on event materials and website
  • Recognition in event program book
  • Admission for up to 5 guests
  • Exhibit booth space included
  • Recognition across social media and email campaigns
  • Shirley’s Higher Learning Annual Scholarship Award will be given on your company’s behalf
Business Table
$250
  • Name listed on event materials and website
  • Recognition in event program book
  • Admission for up to 5 guests
  • Exhibit booth space included
