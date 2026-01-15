Cultivating People & Roots

Offered by

Cultivating People & Roots

About the memberships

Cultivating People & Roots's Memberships

Seed Member
$25

Renews monthly

Entry‑level supporters who help CPR broaden its base of community engagement. Seed Members strengthen CPR’s capacity to reach youth, expand volunteer participation, and build early momentum for program growth. This tier reflects accessible, grassroots investment in CPR’s mission.


Perfect for supporters who want to plant their first root with CPR.
Includes:

  • Monthly CPR newsletter
  • Early access to volunteer opportunities
  • Recognition on our website’s “Community Roots” page
Sprout Member
$50

Renews monthly

Supporters who contribute to CPR’s developing infrastructure. Sprout Members help sustain youth‑centered programming, community service initiatives, and early-stage greenspace activation. Their annual support enhances CPR’s ability to deliver consistent, healing‑centered engagement.


For community members who want to grow deeper with CPR’s mission.
Includes:

  • All Seed benefits
  • Invitations to member‑only events and virtual gatherings
  • Priority registration for youth and family programs
Rooted Member
$100

Renews monthly

Core contributors who provide reliable annual funding that supports CPR’s operational stability. Rooted Members help strengthen program delivery, expand leadership pathways for youth, and ensure CPR can maintain high-quality, community‑based initiatives throughout the year.


A strong supporter tier for those who want to help CPR expand its impact.
Includes:

  • All Sprout benefits
  • Annual CPR Impact Report
  • Special “Rooted Supporter” badge for social media
  • Early access to CPR merchandise
Available until Dec 26
Canopy Member
$250

Renews monthly

Leadership‑level supporters who help CPR scale its impact. Canopy Members invest in program expansion, data collection, and evaluation systems that demonstrate measurable outcomes. Their support helps CPR deepen partnerships, increase youth participation, and activate more greenspaces across Baltimore.


For supporters who want to uplift CPR’s youth leadership and greenspace work.
Includes:

  • All Rooted benefits
  • Invitation to an annual member appreciation event
  • Recognition in CPR’s annual report
  • Exclusive updates from CPR’s Executive Director
Available until Dec 26
Constellation Circle
$500

Renews monthly

Visionary supporters who anchor CPR’s long‑term sustainability and innovation. Constellation Circle Members help fund strategic initiatives, pilot new youth programs, and strengthen CPR’s capacity for regional and global partnerships. Their investment supports CPR’s growth into a model for youth leadership, healing‑centered practice, and environmental stewardship.


A visionary tier for supporters who believe in CPR’s long‑term cosmic mission.
Includes:

  • All Canopy benefits
  • VIP access to CPR launches, retreats, and special programs
  • Personalized thank‑you letter from CPR youth leaders
  • Optional listing as a founding member of the Constellation Circle
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