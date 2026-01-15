Cultivating People & Roots's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Entry‑level supporters who help CPR broaden its base of community engagement. Seed Members strengthen CPR’s capacity to reach youth, expand volunteer participation, and build early momentum for program growth. This tier reflects accessible, grassroots investment in CPR’s mission.
Perfect for supporters who want to plant their first root with CPR.
Includes:
Renews monthly
Supporters who contribute to CPR’s developing infrastructure. Sprout Members help sustain youth‑centered programming, community service initiatives, and early-stage greenspace activation. Their annual support enhances CPR’s ability to deliver consistent, healing‑centered engagement.
For community members who want to grow deeper with CPR’s mission.
Includes:
Renews monthly
Core contributors who provide reliable annual funding that supports CPR’s operational stability. Rooted Members help strengthen program delivery, expand leadership pathways for youth, and ensure CPR can maintain high-quality, community‑based initiatives throughout the year.
A strong supporter tier for those who want to help CPR expand its impact.
Includes:
Renews monthly
Leadership‑level supporters who help CPR scale its impact. Canopy Members invest in program expansion, data collection, and evaluation systems that demonstrate measurable outcomes. Their support helps CPR deepen partnerships, increase youth participation, and activate more greenspaces across Baltimore.
For supporters who want to uplift CPR’s youth leadership and greenspace work.
Includes:
Renews monthly
Visionary supporters who anchor CPR’s long‑term sustainability and innovation. Constellation Circle Members help fund strategic initiatives, pilot new youth programs, and strengthen CPR’s capacity for regional and global partnerships. Their investment supports CPR’s growth into a model for youth leadership, healing‑centered practice, and environmental stewardship.
A visionary tier for supporters who believe in CPR’s long‑term cosmic mission.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!