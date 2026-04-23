Cultivating People & Roots

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Cultivating People & Roots

About this shop

Cultivating People & Roots's Shop

T-shirt
$25

Soft, comfortable, and mission‑centered. Wear your support for youth, soil, and community.

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Sticker Pack (5+ Designs)
$5

A collection of CPR‑themed stickers featuring plants, youth leadership symbols, and ecosystem art.

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Candle
$15

A calming, lightly scented candle inspired by CPR’s storytelling series. Perfect for reflection and stillness.

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Youth Leadership Journal
$12

A clean, guided journal designed for reflection, goal‑setting, and creative expression.

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Apron
$30

A sturdy apron for gardening, painting, or community work. Youth and adult sizes available.

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Potted Plant
$10

A vibrant, resilient plant with deep purple leaves grown in CPR’s youth‑led garden. A symbol of strength, healing, and restoration

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Plant & Paint Art Kit
$40

Includes a mini canvas, paints, brushes, and a small plant companion. A creative moment in a box.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!