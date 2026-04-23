Cultivating People & Roots's Silent Auction

Step into a powerful, one‑on‑one coaching experience with CPR’s Executive Director. This session blends ecosystem leadership, community design, and creative strategy to help you clarify your vision, strengthen your impact, or deepen your personal leadership practice.

You’ll also receive exclusive app access to follow CPR’s ecosystem updates, reflections, and behind‑the‑scenes insights that inform our work.

Perfect for emerging leaders, educators, organizers, or anyone seeking grounded, purpose‑driven guidance.