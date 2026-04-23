Cultivating People & Roots's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A living symbol of resilience and restoration. This Purple Heart was nurtured in CPR’s youth‑led greenspace work and comes rooted in intention, care, and community spirit. Perfect for anyone who wants to bring a piece of our ecosystem into their home.
Starting bid
This framed piece carries a story of legacy, leadership, and community pride. Thoughtfully preserved and ready to display, it’s a reminder of the roots we honor and the future we’re growing together. A powerful addition to any home or office.
Starting bid
Self‑Care Experience Basket — Starting Bid: $250
Treat yourself to a full day of restoration, beauty, and connection. This exclusive package includes a premium Hair Service provided by Rooted Beauty and a rejuvenating Day Pass to King Spa. Enjoy the option to spend the day with CPR’s Executive Director, sharing conversation, stillness, and community‑centered care. Carpool to the salon and spa is available upon request. A perfect blend of pampering, presence, and renewal.
Starting bid
Sapphire Sanctuary Tour + App Access — Starting Bid: $1
Step inside the living story of the Sapphire Sanctuary. This guided tour, led by CPR’s Executive Director, brings you into the heart of our riparium ecosystem—where stillness, memory, and emergent beauty shape every leaf and ripple. You’ll explore the Sanctuary up close, learn about its species, rituals, and design, and receive exclusive app access to follow its evolution in real time. A rare chance to experience CPR’s most intimate ecosystem from the inside.
Starting bid
Step into a powerful, one‑on‑one coaching experience with CPR’s Executive Director. This session blends ecosystem leadership, community design, and creative strategy to help you clarify your vision, strengthen your impact, or deepen your personal leadership practice.
You’ll also receive exclusive app access to follow CPR’s ecosystem updates, reflections, and behind‑the‑scenes insights that inform our work.
Perfect for emerging leaders, educators, organizers, or anyone seeking grounded, purpose‑driven guidance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!