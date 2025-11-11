Cultural Arts Campus Monthly Donor Program

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $10M to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $5M to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $1M to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $500K to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $100K to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $50K to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $25K to the Arts Campus Project.
Renews monthly
Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $10K to the Arts Campus Project.
