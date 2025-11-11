Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County

Offered by

Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County

About the memberships

Cultural Arts Campus Monthly Donor Program

Arts Campus 10M Donation
$416,667

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $10M to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 5M Donation
$208,333

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $5M to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 1M Donation
$41,667

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $1M to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 500K Donation
$20,833

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $500K to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 100K Donation
$4,167

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $100K to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 50K Donation
$2,083

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $50K to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 25K Donation
$1,042

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $25K to the Arts Campus Project.

Arts Campus 10K Donation
$417

Renews monthly

Paid monthly for 2 years to contribute a total of $10K to the Arts Campus Project.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!