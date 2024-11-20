Cultural Arts Society Of West Jordan Insider Memberships

Insider Support
$25

Insider Support Membership ($25 per year) Perfect for those who want to stay connected and support the arts at an affordable level. Early Ticket Access: Be among the first to secure tickets for shows and events. Recognition: Your name will be proudly displayed in our building, honoring your support.
Insider Membership ($50 per year)
$50

Insider Membership ($50 per year) Experience more of the arts with additional perks to elevate your experience. Designated Seats: Enjoy stress-free access to the best views at our events. Early Ticket Access: Priority access to tickets for our most popular productions. Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive a special, limited-edition keepsake each year. Recognition: Your name will be displayed in our building, celebrating your commitment to the arts. Exclusive Events: Access members-only experiences like meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and receptions.
Insider Elite Membership ($200 per year)
$200

Insider Elite Membership ($200 per year) Go all-in with the ultimate membership experience, designed for our most dedicated supporters. Complimentary Theater Tickets: Two free tickets to each theater production. Designated Seats: Premium access to the best seats, every time. Early Ticket Access: Be the first to secure tickets for sought-after shows. Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive exclusive, limited-edition keepsakes each year. Recognition: Your name will be prominently featured in our building. Exclusive Events: VIP access to special events, including private meet-and-greets, immersive backstage tours, and exclusive receptions.

