Cultural Arts Society Of West Jordan Insider Memberships
Insider Support
$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Insider Support Membership ($25 per year)
Perfect for those who want to stay connected and support the arts at an affordable level.
Early Ticket Access: Be among the first to secure tickets for shows and events.
Recognition: Your name will be proudly displayed in our building, honoring your support.
Insider Support Membership ($25 per year)
Perfect for those who want to stay connected and support the arts at an affordable level.
Early Ticket Access: Be among the first to secure tickets for shows and events.
Recognition: Your name will be proudly displayed in our building, honoring your support.
Insider Membership ($50 per year)
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Insider Membership ($50 per year)
Experience more of the arts with additional perks to elevate your experience.
Designated Seats: Enjoy stress-free access to the best views at our events.
Early Ticket Access: Priority access to tickets for our most popular productions.
Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive a special, limited-edition keepsake each year.
Recognition: Your name will be displayed in our building, celebrating your commitment to the arts.
Exclusive Events: Access members-only experiences like meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and receptions.
Insider Membership ($50 per year)
Experience more of the arts with additional perks to elevate your experience.
Designated Seats: Enjoy stress-free access to the best views at our events.
Early Ticket Access: Priority access to tickets for our most popular productions.
Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive a special, limited-edition keepsake each year.
Recognition: Your name will be displayed in our building, celebrating your commitment to the arts.
Exclusive Events: Access members-only experiences like meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes tours, and receptions.
Insider Elite Membership ($200 per year)
$200
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Insider Elite Membership ($200 per year)
Go all-in with the ultimate membership experience, designed for our most dedicated supporters.
Complimentary Theater Tickets: Two free tickets to each theater production.
Designated Seats: Premium access to the best seats, every time.
Early Ticket Access: Be the first to secure tickets for sought-after shows.
Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive exclusive, limited-edition keepsakes each year.
Recognition: Your name will be prominently featured in our building.
Exclusive Events: VIP access to special events, including private meet-and-greets, immersive backstage tours, and exclusive receptions.
Insider Elite Membership ($200 per year)
Go all-in with the ultimate membership experience, designed for our most dedicated supporters.
Complimentary Theater Tickets: Two free tickets to each theater production.
Designated Seats: Premium access to the best seats, every time.
Early Ticket Access: Be the first to secure tickets for sought-after shows.
Commemorative Memorabilia: Receive exclusive, limited-edition keepsakes each year.
Recognition: Your name will be prominently featured in our building.
Exclusive Events: VIP access to special events, including private meet-and-greets, immersive backstage tours, and exclusive receptions.