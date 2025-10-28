Nka Ikem Esit Charitable Organization Inc

Nka Ikem Esit Charitable Organization Inc

Cultural Extravaganza & Fundraising

1 Veterans Pl

Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA

General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kids 4-12 Admission
$40

Kids 4-12 Admission.

VIP Table
$1,200

VIP table reserved table for 10

Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

8 Ticket Valued at $640

Recognized in Gala Program

Social Media Thank You

Full Page Advert

VIP Seating

Photo Op with Executives

Speaking Opportunity at Gala

Logo displayed at gala and website

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

4 Ticket Valued at $320

Recognized in Gala Program

Social Media Thank You

Full Page Advert

VIP Seating

Photo Op with Executives

Titanium Sponsorship
$1,500

3 Ticket Valued at $240

Recognized in Gala Program

Social Media Thank You

Full Page Advert

VIP Seating

Photo Op with Executives

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

2 Ticket Valued at $160

Recognized in Gala Program

Social Media Thank You

Full Page Advert

VIP Seating

Silver Sponsorship
$500

1 Ticket Valued at $80

Recognized in Gala Program

Social Media Thank You

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

1 Ticket Valued at $80

Recognized in Gala Program

$

