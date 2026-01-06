Cultural Food Traditions Project: Palestine

Hosted by
About this event
$
A portion of your ticket subsidizes someone who can pay less. We appreciate you!
If you earn a living wage, we suggest this level, as this ticket helps the chefs do the same.
If this is sold out and it is the only ticket level that works for you, please contact us for a discount code: [email protected]
We know that times can be difficult, so we offer this lower cost ticket so that everyone can be at the table. We're so glad you can join us!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!