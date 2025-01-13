Cultural Leadership Strategy with Fundamental Advisory

$3,000 secures one spot per leader. Limit two leaders per organization. Proceeds of this course will benefit DivInc, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. Additional donations are appreciated though not expected!

$3,000 secures one spot per leader. Limit two leaders per organization. Proceeds of this course will benefit DivInc, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. Additional donations are appreciated though not expected!

More details...