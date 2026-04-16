Indian Association of Merrimack Valley

Hosted by

Indian Association of Merrimack Valley

About this event

Cultural Participants Group Tickets- Diwali Mela 2026

70 Shawsheen Rd

Andover, MA 01810, USA

Cultural Participants - Early Bird Ticket - Ends 10/11/2026
$10
Available until Oct 11

Discounted Early Bird Tickets for Cultural Program Participation for Groups: Please note that the choreographer or coordinator must purchase tickets together for the whole group to confirm participation. Participants cannot purchase individual tickets.

Cultural Participant- Regular Price Tkt - Starts 10/12/2026
$15

Regular PricedTickets for Cultural Program Participation for Groups: Please note that the choreographer or coordinator must purchase tickets together for the whole group to confirm participation. Participants cannot purchase individual tickets.

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