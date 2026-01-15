The Culture Co.

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Culture Shifters Classic College Tee – Comfort Colors®
More than a tee — it’s a statement.
The Culture Shifters Classic College Tee features a bold collegiate design with EST. 2025, marking the start of a movement built to last. Clean, timeless, and purpose-driven.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
Printed on a premium Comfort Colors® garment-dyed tee, this shirt offers a soft, broken-in feel with a relaxed fit you’ll want to wear everywhere. Finished with a subtle Culture Shifters mark on the back for a clean, elevated look.
Every purchase supports the mission of Culture Shifters Ministries.
Wear the movement. Shift the culture.
Culture Shifters Classic College Hoodie – Comfort Colors®
Built for the movement. Designed for everyday wear.
The Culture Shifters Classic College Hoodie takes the same bold, collegiate design from our tee and brings it to a premium, go-anywhere hoodie. Featuring CULTURE SHIFTERS arched across the chest with EST. 2025 beneath it, this piece represents the foundation of a movement committed to shifting culture through faith, action, and consistency.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
Made with a soft yet durable fleece blend, this hoodie delivers warmth without sacrificing style. Whether you’re serving, traveling, gathering, or just living out the mission day-to-day, this hoodie is built to move with you.
Clean, bold, and intentional; no extra noise, just purpose.
Details:
Every purchase supports the mission of Culture Shifters, empowering people to live boldly, impact deeply, and shift culture wherever they go.
Wear the mission. Be the shift.
Designed for the in-between seasons. Built for the movement.
The Culture Shifters Classic College Long Sleeve carries the same bold collegiate front graphic as the tee and hoodie, giving you a versatile option that works year-round. Featuring CULTURE SHIFTERS arched across the chest with EST. 2025 beneath it, this piece represents consistency, conviction, and the call to shift culture wherever you’re planted.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
Crafted from soft, durable cotton, this long sleeve offers lightweight comfort with enough warmth for cool mornings, late nights, and everything in between. Clean, simple, and intentional — it’s made to be worn daily, not saved for special occasions.
Details:
Every purchase supports the mission of Culture Shifters, empowering people to live boldly, impact deeply, and shift culture through how they live.
Wear the movement. Live the mission.
Comfort meets conviction.
The Culture Shifters Classic College Sweatshirt features the same bold collegiate design as the rest of the collection, with CULTURE SHIFTERS arched across the chest and EST. 2025 beneath it; a reminder that this isn’t just apparel, it’s a movement.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
Printed on a premium Comfort Colors® garment-dyed sweatshirt, this piece delivers a soft, broken-in feel from the first wear. The relaxed fit and heavyweight fleece make it perfect for cool days, late nights, and everyday life lived on mission.
Clean, timeless, and intentionally simple — built for those who choose to stand out by standing firm.
Details:
Every purchase supports the mission of Culture Shifters, empowering people to live boldly, impact deeply, and shift culture wherever they go.
Wear the movement. Shift the culture.
This tee is more than a look—it’s a statement.
Made on a premium Comfort Colors garment, this shirt delivers that perfectly worn-in feel from day one. Soft, heavyweight cotton with a relaxed fit makes it ideal for everyday wear—whether you’re out with friends, serving your community, or just living life on mission.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
The bold CULTURE SHIFTERS design is a reminder that faith isn’t meant to blend in. It’s meant to stand out, lead boldly, and influence the world around you.
Details:
Live Boldly.
Impact Deeply.
Shift Your Culture.
Every purchase helps support the mission of Culture Shifters raising up the next generation to live with purpose and conviction.
This tee is more than a look—it’s a statement.
Made on a premium Comfort Colors garment, this shirt delivers that perfectly worn-in feel from day one. Soft, heavyweight cotton with a relaxed fit makes it ideal for everyday wear—whether you’re out with friends, serving your community, or just living life on mission.
Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.
The bold CULTURE SHIFTERS design is a reminder that faith isn’t meant to blend in. It’s meant to stand out, lead boldly, and influence the world around you.
Details:
Live Boldly.
Impact Deeply.
Shift Your Culture.
Every purchase helps support the mission of Culture Shifters raising up the next generation to live with purpose and conviction.
Shipping Add-On
If you need your item shipped, please add this shipping option to your cart at checkout. This ensures your order is properly packaged, processed, and sent to the correct address.
✔ Covers handling and shipping costs
✔ Required for all shipped orders
✔ One shipping add-on per order (unless otherwise noted)
Orders without this shipping add-on may be delayed or canceled. If you have any questions about shipping, feel free to reach out before completing your purchase.
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