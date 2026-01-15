The Culture Co.

Culture Shifters Classic College Tee – Comfort Colors®

More than a tee — it’s a statement.





The Culture Shifters Classic College Tee features a bold collegiate design with EST. 2025, marking the start of a movement built to last. Clean, timeless, and purpose-driven.





Remember to add "shipping add-on" if you are not doing local pickup.





Printed on a premium Comfort Colors® garment-dyed tee, this shirt offers a soft, broken-in feel with a relaxed fit you’ll want to wear everywhere. Finished with a subtle Culture Shifters mark on the back for a clean, elevated look.

Comfort Colors® premium cotton

Soft, heavyweight, relaxed fit

Bold front graphic with minimal back detail

Every purchase supports the mission of Culture Shifters Ministries.





Wear the movement. Shift the culture.