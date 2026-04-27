Culture Fest - Sponsorships

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About this event
This year’s theme, Passport Around the World, will allow students and families to experience different cultures through food, performances, and interactive activities. We invite you to support this event as a valued community sponsor.
Gold Sponsor – $250
This year’s theme, Passport Around the World, will allow students and families to experience different cultures through food, performances, and interactive activities. We invite you to support this event as a valued community sponsor.
Silver Sponsor – $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!