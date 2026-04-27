Yorktown ES PTA

Hosted by

Yorktown ES PTA

About this event

Culture Fest - Sponsorships

7301 Race Track Rd

Bowie, MD 20715, USA

Gold Sponsor
$250

This year’s theme, Passport Around the World, will allow students and families to experience different cultures through food, performances, and interactive activities. We invite you to support this event as a valued community sponsor.


Gold Sponsor – $250 

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage (welcome sign or main display)
  • Logo featured in the printed event program 
  • Dedicated social media spotlight
  • Verbal recognition during the event
Silver Sponsor
$100

This year’s theme, Passport Around the World, will allow students and families to experience different cultures through food, performances, and interactive activities. We invite you to support this event as a valued community sponsor.


Silver Sponsor – $100

  • Logo included in the printed event program 
  • Name listed on event signage
  • Group social media thank-you post

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!