Culture Queens Outdoors

Hosted by

Culture Queens Outdoors

About this event

All White Day Party

1004 Leak St

Rockingham, NC 28379, USA

General Admission
$40

First Come, First Serve Seating

Dynamic Duo
$75

The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, family member, or significant. Enjoy full event access, first come first serve seating, TWO guests at a special bundled rate — because unforgettable memories are even better when made side by side.

Sponsor a Resident
$35

Sponsor a resident or senior to attend the All White Affair! When checking out, please include the attendee’s name. If no name is provided, we will donate the ticket to someone on your behalf. Your generosity ensures that seniors in our community can experience this elevated summer celebration.

Reserved Table
$400

Upgrade your experience with a reserved table for your group of 8.

Add a donation for Culture Queens Outdoors

$

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