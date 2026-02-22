All White Day Party

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First Come, First Serve Seating
The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, family member, or significant. Enjoy full event access, first come first serve seating, TWO guests at a special bundled rate — because unforgettable memories are even better when made side by side.
Sponsor a resident or senior to attend the All White Affair! When checking out, please include the attendee’s name. If no name is provided, we will donate the ticket to someone on your behalf. Your generosity ensures that seniors in our community can experience this elevated summer celebration.
Upgrade your experience with a reserved table for your group of 8.
$
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