Culture Queens Networking Soirée

Hosted by
About this event
$
First Come, First Serve Seating (Limited Reserved Seating Available as an Add On)
1 Drink Ticket (alcoholic or nonalcoholic options)
Open Networking Access
The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, colleague, or significant other while expanding their network together. Enjoy full event access for two guests at a special bundled rate — because powerful connections are even better when made side by side.
Upgrade your experience with a reserved seat at one of our limited cocktail tables.
Seats are $10 per person. Limited availability – 20 seats only!
Enter to win amazing packages from local businesses.
Enter to win amazing packages from local businesses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!