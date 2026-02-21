Culture Queens Outdoors

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Culture Queens Outdoors

About this event

Sales closed

Culture Queens Networking Soirée

917 Central Ave

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

Add a donation for Culture Queens Outdoors

$

General Admission
$25

First Come, First Serve Seating (Limited Reserved Seating Available as an Add On)

1 Drink Ticket (alcoholic or nonalcoholic options)

Open Networking Access

Dynamic Duo
$40

The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, colleague, or significant other while expanding their network together. Enjoy full event access for two guests at a special bundled rate — because powerful connections are even better when made side by side.

Reserved Cocktail Seat Add-On
$10

Upgrade your experience with a reserved seat at one of our limited cocktail tables.

Seats are $10 per person. Limited availability – 20 seats only!

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter to win amazing packages from local businesses.

5 for 20 Raffle Ticket
$20

Enter to win amazing packages from local businesses.

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