Culver City Football Club Boys 14 NPL LAFC Auction

Love the Dodgers and LAFC? We have you covered! We have a blue LAFC signed cap, to show your dual fandom!
A single signed glove from LAFC star and World Cup winner Hugo Lloris!
Support our goalie by winning this gorgeous signed Hugo Lloris jersey!
He may be gone, but he can never be forgotten! LAFC “legend” and World Cup winner Olivier Giroud’s signed jersey to remember his time in L!
Up for bid is the chance to escort a LAFC or Pachuca player onto the field at the beginning of their August 1 clash! First to bid $300 will win this, so act quickly! The fine print (damn lawyers ……) - Participants must be 12 or under. - Everyone going to the game will need their own ticket, in addition to winning this experience. - There is no guarantee of which player (or team) the participant will escort. - Participants will need to be in the stadium early on gameday, with specific information provided to winning bidders as soon as possible. Good luck!
It’s the game of the year, LAFC v the Carson Galaxy in DTLA. Up for bid are two seats in section 119 row C - just three rows up from the corner flag. Cheer on the black and gold - since Galaxy supporters will automatically be charged double!
Not only is this the very sought after Denis Bouanga bobblebead, but it’s also signed where most of his fans are looking anyway! Get yourself this piece of LAFC history!
You can’t take a game ball home when LAFC kicks one into the stands, but you can take home this official game ball autographed by the 2024 US Open Cup winners!
