Culver City Football Club Boys 14 NPL LAFC Auction

Up for bid is the chance to escort a LAFC or Pachuca player onto the field at the beginning of their August 1 clash! First to bid $300 will win this, so act quickly! The fine print (damn lawyers ……) - Participants must be 12 or under. - Everyone going to the game will need their own ticket, in addition to winning this experience. - There is no guarantee of which player (or team) the participant will escort. - Participants will need to be in the stadium early on gameday, with specific information provided to winning bidders as soon as possible. Good luck!