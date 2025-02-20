Thomas Culver Elementary PTO

Culver PTO Membership 2025-2026

Faculty Cheetah Membership
Free

Renews yearly on: June 30

Faculty, staff, and teachers have free membership. Please use LCISD email while signing up. *Membership will not be processed if LCISD email is not used during transaction.

Community Cheetah Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: June 30

Use this option if you are a parent, guardian, grandparent, sibling, etc.

Business Bronze Cheetah Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: June 30

One-time recognition on Culver's PTO digital platforms with a T-shirt/Hoodie

Business Silver Cheetah Membership
$500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Full benefits from Bronze Membership plus,
- Your full-color logo is displayed during PTO-hosted events.
- Half-page flyer in our students Thursday folders school-wide (2-weeks per school year)-flyer provided by your business

Business Gold Cheetah Membership
$750

Renews yearly on: June 30

Benefits of Bronze and Silver Membership plus
- Your logo on the back of PTO hosted t-shirts to be sold to the Culver Elementary Community
- Your full-color logo displayed on a banner displayed during PTO events
- Full-page flyers in Thursday take-home folders school-wide (4 weeks per school year) - Flyers provided by the business
- "Proud Culver Sponsor" graphic to share on your website and/or social media platforms

Business Platinum Cheetah Membership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: June 30

Benefits of Bronze, Silver, and Gold Membership plus
- Proud Cheetah Sponsor plaque for your office
- Logo display on the annual yearbook (Deadline to participate January)
- Full-page flyers in Thursday take-home folders school-wide (Once a month per school year) - Flyers provided by the business

