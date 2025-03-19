Culver's Night 2025 - Volunteer Sign-Up

280 S Randall Rd

South Elgin, IL 60177, USA

Greeters
free
Greeters open the door, say hello, and help keep things tidy inside the restaurant - any age group
Runners
free
Runners deliver drive thru orders to the cars waiting outside - these volunteers must be 4th grade and older.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing