Cumberland County Democratic Party

Offered by

Cumberland County Democratic Party

About the memberships

Cumberland County Democratic Party Memberships 2026

Student/Youth Member
$10

Valid until February 21, 2027

For high school, college and young adults.

  • Access to Meetings & Training's
  • Volunteer Opportunities
  • Youth Caucus
  • Leadership Pipeline
Community Member
$30

Valid until February 21, 2027

Designed for our working families who want to be apart, but limited in financial resources.

  • Party Communications & Updates
  • Ability to serve on committees
  • Access to local events
Sustaining Member
$75

Valid until February 21, 2027

Reliable grassroots supporters -

  • All Community Level Benefits
  • Recognition in Party Materials
  • Priority registration for events
  • Invitation to strategy and/or Listening Sessions
Advocate Member
$150

Valid until February 21, 2027

Community Leaders, Faith Leaders, activists

  • All Advocate Benefits
  • Special briefings with party leadership or candidates
  • Recognition at events
  • Complimentary or discounted tickets to fundraisers


Legacy Circle
$500

Valid until February 21, 2027

Donors who want impact and visibility

  • All Benefits of other levels
  • VIP Seating at major events
  • Annual leadership reception
  • Public recognition
  • Opportunity to sponsor youth or low-income memberships
Add a donation for Cumberland County Democratic Party

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!