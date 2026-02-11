Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club

Offered by

Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club

About the memberships

Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club's Memberships

Full Member
$40

Renews yearly on: January 4

A member of the Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club. Must be a biological woman, a registered Republican, and not a member of another Republican club.


All membership is subject to executive board approval.

Associate Member
$25

Valid until January 4

Any registered Republican (male & female) belonging to another Republican club may join as an Associate Member.


All membership is subject to executive board approval.

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