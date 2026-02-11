Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 4
A member of the Cumberland County Republican Women’s Club. Must be a biological woman, a registered Republican, and not a member of another Republican club.
All membership is subject to executive board approval.
Valid until January 4
Any registered Republican (male & female) belonging to another Republican club may join as an Associate Member.
All membership is subject to executive board approval.
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