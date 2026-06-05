Cumberland Dance Week's Silent Auction: Lap Dulcimer and Lesson

A generous donation by the family of Rick Fields, this cherry-wood mountain dulcimer made by Berea’s Warren May is in like-new condition with hummingbird cutouts and wooden tuning pegs. It has a fresh set of strings and comes with a hard-shell case.

All proceeds from this auction will go directly to the scholarship fund allowing more people to attend camp in future years.

Included in this auction is 3-4 dulcimer lessons with Patty Tarter, the niece of iconic Appalachian folk singer and dulcimer player, Jean Ritchie.