Cumberland Hope Inc.

Hosted by

Cumberland Hope Inc.

About this event

Cumberland Hope Fundraising Festival

Runway Farm (1007 Tunnel Hill Rd

Tunnel Hill, GA 30755, USA)

(Adult) Early Bird Ticket
$10
Available until Sep 12

Enjoy the full festival with access to all main activities at a discount rate!

(Kid's 4-18yrs.) Early Bird Ticket
$5
Available until Sep 12

Admission includes a farm ride, bouncy houses, petting zoo, games and activities at a discount rate!

Baby/Toddler Ticket (0-3yrs)
Free

Free entry for children 0-3yrs old!

Adult Ticket (Week of Event at Reg. Price)
$15

Enjoy the full festival with access to all main activities at regular entry fee price!

Kid's Ticket (Week of Event at Reg. Price)
$8

Admission includes a farm ride, bouncy houses, petting zoo, games and activities at a regular rate!

Volunteer Ticket
Free

If you would like free admission, volunteer for 2 hrs. with us with either set up, tear down or helping run an activity at the festival! Contact [email protected] to discuss your festival assignment.

Group Tickets
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Here is a group ticket option! If your total ticket purchases would go beyond $50, consider buying a group ticket.

Vendor Ticket
Pay what you can

We are so grateful to have you as a Vendor with us! You may purchase a vendor ticket for $25 or provide an In-Kind Donated Item of the same or above this amount for our Silent Auction. Please add $5 to your ticket amount if you require an electrical outlet in your vendor area.

You are responsible for any tent (10'x10') and we will supply tables and chairs. All In-Kind Donations are due by Sept.12th to be used in our Silent Auction. Please contact Deanna Hall at [email protected] for more information on being a vendor or donations.

Cumberland Hope Families
Free

If you are a family that receives support or advocacy services with Cumberland Hope Inc., we would be delighted to give you free admission to this festival as a way to celebrate you and those you care for. Select the ticket amount for your family and know that you are so cherished and loved by us!

Add a donation for Cumberland Hope Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!