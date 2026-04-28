Cumberland Hope Fundraising Festival

We are so grateful to have you as a Vendor with us! You may purchase a vendor ticket for $25 or provide an In-Kind Donated Item of the same or above this amount for our Silent Auction. Please add $5 to your ticket amount if you require an electrical outlet in your vendor area.

You are responsible for any tent (10'x10') and we will supply tables and chairs. All In-Kind Donations are due by Sept.12th to be used in our Silent Auction. Please contact Deanna Hall at [email protected] for more information on being a vendor or donations.