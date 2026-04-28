Cumberland Hope Fundraising Festival

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Tunnel Hill, GA 30755, USA)
Enjoy the full festival with access to all main activities at a discount rate!
Admission includes a farm ride, bouncy houses, petting zoo, games and activities at a discount rate!
Free entry for children 0-3yrs old!
Enjoy the full festival with access to all main activities at regular entry fee price!
Admission includes a farm ride, bouncy houses, petting zoo, games and activities at a regular rate!
If you would like free admission, volunteer for 2 hrs. with us with either set up, tear down or helping run an activity at the festival! Contact [email protected] to discuss your festival assignment.
Here is a group ticket option! If your total ticket purchases would go beyond $50, consider buying a group ticket.
We are so grateful to have you as a Vendor with us! You may purchase a vendor ticket for $25 or provide an In-Kind Donated Item of the same or above this amount for our Silent Auction. Please add $5 to your ticket amount if you require an electrical outlet in your vendor area.
You are responsible for any tent (10'x10') and we will supply tables and chairs. All In-Kind Donations are due by Sept.12th to be used in our Silent Auction. Please contact Deanna Hall at [email protected] for more information on being a vendor or donations.
If you are a family that receives support or advocacy services with Cumberland Hope Inc., we would be delighted to give you free admission to this festival as a way to celebrate you and those you care for. Select the ticket amount for your family and know that you are so cherished and loved by us!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!