CRE Staff Priceless Experience Auction

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Starting bid
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be the principal of a school? For this special experience, you’ll spend big parts of the school day with Mrs. Westerfield and see what it’s like to lead CRE! The Principal for the Day will visit classrooms, help other students, monitor lunch in the cafeteria, and help keep CRE a safe and happy place to learn and grow. Best of all, you’ll get to order lunch with Mrs. Westerfield from a restaurant of your choice... including dessert!
Starting bid
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be the assistant principal of a school? For this special experience, you’ll spend big parts of the school day with Mrs. Doran and see what it’s like to lead CRE! The Assistant Principal for the Day will visit classrooms, help other students, monitor lunch in the cafeteria, and help keep CRE a safe and happy place to learn and grow. Best of all, you’ll get to order lunch with Mrs. Doran from a restaurant of your choice... including dessert!
Starting bid
You and three friends are invited to a super fancy tea party in Mrs. Westerfield’s office! Enjoy tea or lemonade, yummy treats, and a fun setting with tablecloths, flowers, and pretty teacups. Dress up, feel fancy, and have a
tea-rific time!
Starting bid
Start your day like champions!
The winning student and up to 5 friends are invited to a special sports-themed breakfast in the Assistant Principal’s office. Enjoy tasty breakfast treats and plenty of champion vibes while hanging out with friends and feeling like VIPs. It’s a winning way to kick off the school day!
Starting bid
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be the school counselor of a school? For this experience, you will spend chunks of time with Ms. Loughman throughout the school day. The School Counselor for the Day will visit classrooms, assist other students, monitor lunch in the cafeteria, and help keep CRE a safe and happy place to learn and grow! You will also get to order lunch with Ms. Loughman from a restaurant of your choice...including dessert!
Starting bid
Who needs therapy when you have pottery?!
Bid on a one-of-a-kind experience with Ms. Loughman, our school counselor, at U Paint Pottery! This creative outing includes laughs, conversation, and the chance to paint your very own masterpiece in a relaxed, fun setting. It’s self-care, creativity, and counselor time all rolled into one unforgettable experience. No counseling appointment needed!
Adult drop-off and pick-up required
Starting bid
The winning student and a friend will each get to build and take home their very own LEGO set! Mrs. Farr will work with the winning family to choose the sets and schedule an after-school building session. Don’t miss this creative and exciting experience! Cookies and Drinks will also be provided
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Beatty and the Kindergarten team on a walk to Graeters for some delicious ice cream, and quality time. Students will be able to select one friend to join them on our ice cream adventure!
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Gamble and the Kindergarten team on a walk to Graeters for some delicious ice cream, and quality time. Students will be able to select one friend to join them on our ice cream adventure!
Starting bid
Join Ms. Kaner and the Kindergarten team on a walk to Graeters for some delicious ice cream, and quality time. Students will be able to select one friend to join them on our ice cream adventure!
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Owens and the Kindergarten team on a walk to Graeters for some delicious ice cream, and quality time. Students will be able to select one friend to join them on our ice cream adventure!
Starting bid
The winning student and one friend are invited to a Game Day with the Mrs. Auble and the first-grade teachers after school. Enjoy a tasty snack and an hour full of fun games, laughs, and friendly competition. Join us on Tuesday, February 24th from dismissal until 3:15 for a playful afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
The winning student and one friend are invited to a Game Day with Ms. Haines and the first-grade teachers after school. Enjoy a tasty snack and an hour full of fun games, laughs, and friendly competition. Join us on Tuesday, February 24th from dismissal until 3:15 for a playful afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
The winning student and one friend are invited to a Game Day with Mrs. Malfitano and the first-grade teachers after school. Enjoy a tasty snack and an hour full of fun games, laughs, and friendly competition. Join us on Tuesday, February 24th from dismissal until 3:15 for a playful afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
The winning student and one friend are invited to a Game Day with Mr. Niswander and the first-grade teachers after school. Enjoy a tasty snack and an hour full of fun games, laughs, and friendly competition. Join us on Tuesday, February 24th from dismissal until 3:15 for a playful afternoon you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Students will enjoy a fun, creative after-school experience building their own mini terrarium while enjoying cookies with Mrs. Cook and the second grade teachers! Participants will learn the basics of creating a simple plant habitat and take home their finished terrarium. The winning student may invite one friend to join.
Starting bid
Students will enjoy a fun, creative after-school experience building their own mini terrarium while enjoying cookies with Mrs. Davison and the second grade teachers! Participants will learn the basics of creating a simple plant habitat and take home their finished terrarium. The winning student may invite one friend to join.
Starting bid
Students will enjoy a fun, creative after-school experience building their own mini terrarium while enjoying cookies with Mrs. Irons and the second grade teachers! Participants will learn the basics of creating a simple plant habitat and take home their finished terrarium. The winning student may invite one friend to join.
Starting bid
Students will enjoy a fun, creative after-school experience building their own mini terrarium while enjoying cookies with Ms. Koch and the second grade teachers! Participants will learn the basics of creating a simple plant habitat and take home their finished terrarium. The winning student may invite one friend to join.
Starting bid
Students will enjoy a fun, creative after-school experience building their own mini terrarium while enjoying cookies with Ms. Wilder and the second grade teachers! Participants will learn the basics of creating a simple plant habitat and take home their finished terrarium. The winning student may invite one friend to join.
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