CRE Staff Priceless Experience Auction

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be the principal of a school? For this special experience, you’ll spend big parts of the school day with Mrs. Westerfield and see what it’s like to lead CRE! The Principal for the Day will visit classrooms, help other students, monitor lunch in the cafeteria, and help keep CRE a safe and happy place to learn and grow. Best of all, you’ll get to order lunch with Mrs. Westerfield from a restaurant of your choice... including dessert!