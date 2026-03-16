Cumbia Night: 2nd Annual Diaper Drive Ticket

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About this event
Reserve your free ticket and bring one box of diapers to donate at the door. Your contribution helps support local families in Lynn and across the North Shore.
Can’t bring diapers? No worries! This ticket helps us purchase a box of diapers on your behalf while you enjoy the music, dancing, and community vibes.
Make a bigger impact. This ticket covers the cost of a large box of diapers donated to families in need, helping support even more parents in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!