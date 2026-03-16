Millennium Latino Project Inc

Hosted by

Millennium Latino Project Inc

About this event

Cumbia Night: 2nd Annual Diaper Drive Ticket

25 Exchange St

Lynn, MA 01901, USA

Dance & Donate
Free

Reserve your free ticket and bring one box of diapers to donate at the door. Your contribution helps support local families in Lynn and across the North Shore.

“Pa’ Los Babies”
$20

Can’t bring diapers? No worries! This ticket helps us purchase a box of diapers on your behalf while you enjoy the music, dancing, and community vibes.

Cumbia Con Corazón
$50

Make a bigger impact. This ticket covers the cost of a large box of diapers donated to families in need, helping support even more parents in our community.

Add a donation for Millennium Latino Project Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!