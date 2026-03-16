Cumbia Night: 2nd Annual Diaper Drive

Hosted by
About this event
Keep the rhythm going while supporting local families. Your sponsorship helps provide about 8 boxes of diapers for babies in our community. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out recognizing their support for Cumbia Night and the Diaper Drive.
Show love for the little ones. Your sponsorship helps provide about 5 boxes of diapers for families in Lynn and the North Shore. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out celebrating their support for the event.
Every step counts. Your sponsorship helps provide about 2–3 boxes of diapers for local babies and families in need. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out thanking them for supporting Cumbia Night.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!