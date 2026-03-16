Millennium Latino Project Inc

Hosted by

Millennium Latino Project Inc

About this event

Cumbia Night: 2nd Annual Diaper Drive

25 Exchange St

Lynn, MA 01901, USA

Cumbia King / Queen
$500

Keep the rhythm going while supporting local families. Your sponsorship helps provide about 8 boxes of diapers for babies in our community. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out recognizing their support for Cumbia Night and the Diaper Drive.

La Rumba
$300

Show love for the little ones. Your sponsorship helps provide about 5 boxes of diapers for families in Lynn and the North Shore. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out celebrating their support for the event.

Ritmo
$150

Every step counts. Your sponsorship helps provide about 2–3 boxes of diapers for local babies and families in need. Sponsors will receive a social media shout-out thanking them for supporting Cumbia Night.

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